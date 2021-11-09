Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: New details emerge

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will primarily go up against the Honda CB350RS in terms of the appeal. Here is what to expect!

By:Updated: Nov 09, 2021 4:49 PM

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is not a mystery anymore and the past few months have revealed a lot about this upcoming motorcycle. By now, the spy shots and videos on the web have given enough evidence that the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on a new 350cc bike and is all set to launch the same soon. Now, recently, the Hunter has been spotted again doing test runs on the highway. The said video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel called Smartshow. The owner of the channel claims that he was driving at a speed of 115 kmph and that is when the Hunter 350 test bikes crossed him in a second.

Watch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in action:

That said, we suspect that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 must be carrying speeds in excess of 120 kmph, though the video claims that the bike was being ridden at a speed of over 125 kmph. If this is true, then the Hunter 350 will have a higher top speed compared to the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 that max out at close to 120 kmph. While the engine is expected to be largely the same, there is a possibility that Royal Enfield could do some changes to the gearing for the better top whack. Moreover, from the looks of it, the Hunter is likely to be lighter compared to its other 350cc siblings and which is why a higher top speed.

In terms of appeal, the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will go up against the likes of the Honda CB350RS. Upfront, the Hunter will get a rounded halogen headlamp unit along with fork gaiters. Moreover, the spy video suggests that the bike will have 10-spoke alloy wheels on offer. The bike in all certainty will be launched sometime early next calendar year. Prices are expected to undercut the figures of the Meteor and the new Classic 350.

Image, video source: Smartshow (YouTube)

Image, video source: Smartshow (YouTube)

