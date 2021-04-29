Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Royal Enfield is working on a number of models out of which the Hunter 350 and a possible accessorized version of the Himalayan has been snapped recently.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, new Himalayan (Image source: Motor Vikatan)

If there is one motorcycle that has been catching the attention of the automotive paparazzi the most these days, then it has to be the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The upcoming roadster/scrambler model from the Chennai-based manufacturer that is set to be launched in India in the coming months has been spied testing again somewhere down south. This time around, the spy images, credit Motor Vikatan, are one of the clearest ones yet and hence, reveal a lot of details about this soon-to-be-launched model. As one can see in the pictures, the Hunter 350 gets a rounded headlamp with a chrome bezel along with rounded turn indicators. Moreover, you can see the front fork gaiters and the rearview mirrors carry a rounded shape too.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Image source: Motor Vikatan)

Y-shaped alloy wheels have been fitted at both ends and the bike gets a single-piece seat that should be good enough for reasonably long distances. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350, in all certainty, will also be based on the ‘J’ platform that also underpins the Meteor 350. Moreover, the engine is also expected to the same 349cc unit that certainly impressed us with its cruising abilities.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan (Image source: Motor Vikatan)

Now, very interestingly, the Hunter 350 was accompanied by a Himalayan that may or may not be an updated model set to arrive sometime early next year. In addition, there is also a possibility that Royal Enfield is currently testing the accessorized version of the Himalayan and the optional bits might be offered soon. Talking of the exact changes, the Himalayan seen in the pictures gets a single piece scooped up seat against a split set up on the existing model. Moreover, you can notice the elevated exhaust set up and the front fender also appears as a redesigned unit. The Himalayan has always been an extremely versatile motorcycle but we enthusiasts have been wishing for more power and that will certainly make it an even better and interesting proposition.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rear (Image source: Motor Vikatan)

Chances are that Royal Enfield might make some changes on the engine front and the next update comes out as per our expectations. More details on the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Himalayan expected to be out in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Image source: Motor Vikatan

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.