Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2022: New Bullet to Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield is expected to launch six brand new motorcycles in India within the next 12 months. Check out the full list of the Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2022 here!

Royal Enfield is going to have a busy 2022 as the company is expected to launch a bunch of new motorcycles in the coming months. In November 2020, RE’s head honcho revealed that they plan to launch at least 28 motorcycles over the next seven years, i.e. one new bike every three months. While the pandemic did play a spoilsport, RE is now gearing up to be back on the track. In this article, we have shared a list of the Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2022.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2022:

Royal Enfield Scram 411

Launch Date: March 15, 2022

Royal Enfield’s first launch for 2022 is the new Scram 411. It has been recently launched in India and the prices for the same start at Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a more road-biased version of the Himalayan. It gets the same 411cc single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine from the Himalayan, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Expected Launch: June 2022

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be the third product from RE to be based on its new J-series platform, after the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350. The Hunter 350 will be a retro roadster that will be targeted towards younger audiences. Powering this motorcycle will be a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Expected Launch: August 2022

Along with a bunch of new offerings in the 350cc segment, RE will target the 650cc category too. The company’s upcoming power cruiser, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, has already been spotted on test in India. It is expected to get a 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine from the Interceptor 650 but with minor tweaks. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Expected Launch: November 2022

Royal Enfield’s one of the biggest motorcycle launches for the year 2022 is expected to be the new-generation Bullet. The new-gen Bullet 350 will be based on RE’s new J-series platform, which also underpins the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350. It will draw power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle in India.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Expected Launch: End 2022 / Early 2023

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a very popular motorcycle in the Indian market. Now, to make its best-selling motorcycle even sportier, the company is planning to launch a bobber version of the same with a single seat. While the powertrain will remain the same as the standard Classic 350, RE’s upcoming bobber motorcycle might get revised ergonomics and it will rival the Jawa Perak.

Royal Enfield ShotGun 650 (SG 650)

Expected Launch: End 2022 / Early 2023

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the upcoming Royal Enfield ShotGun 650. The SG 650 was first showcased at the EICMA 2021 as the bobber concept. Now, its test mules are on test in India. It is likely to be a bobber-styled cruiser motorcycle with aggressive ergonomics. The Royal Enfield ShotGun 650 will share its powertrain with the Super Meteor 650 and it might turn out to be the most expensive RE on sale in India.

