Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Royal Enfield is all set to bring a line up of motorcycles in the near future and these will enter different segments. From the company's upcoming flagship 650cc cruiser to Meteor 350 and Hunter, here is what to expect from the Chennai-based Bullet maker in terms of the new offerings along with their expected price!

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of models and an entire fleet of them was snapped very recently in a YouTube video. Other than the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 whose launch is around the corner, the Chennai-based Bullet maker is working on bikes that will come in different segments. Now, this comes at a time when the automotive sector has been severely impacted, all thanks to the China-born Covid-19. Let’s admit it! The year 2020 is no less than a nightmare for all of us and many companies have gone on backfoot. That said, even in these times, the spotting of multiple Royal Enfield models shows that the company’s product strategy is very much in place. Let’s take a look at what all Royal Enfield bikes we might get to see in the market in the coming months, most likely in 2020-21.

Royal Enfield’s flagship 650cc cruiser (Image source – Karthick Jay – YouTube)

Royal Enfield Flagship 650cc Cruiser

Let us start with the most exciting of them all! Very recently, a middleweight cruiser by Royal Enfield was snapped undergoing test runs and it appears that it will use the same 650cc engine from the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650. The bike was seen with features like upside-down forks up front, premium looking instrument cluster with twin dials and more. The bike is expected to come with navigation assist as well and will sit above the existing 650 twins in the brand’s line-up. The India launch of the said model is expected to take place sometime next year at a premium over the price of the current 650cc line-up. That said, expect this flagship RE to be priced a bit north of Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Image source – Automobili Infiniti – Instagram)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Now, this is one motorcycle that everyone must be quite aware of! The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in all certainty will be launched in India towards the end of this month and will replace the aging Thunderbird. The motorcycle has been snapped multiple times on test in the past and will be the first motorcycle by Royal Enfield to be based on the company’s all-new J platform. The engine will be new and so will be the cycle parts. The Meteor 350 is expected to be a lot refined and will pack features like digital-analog instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a new interesting looking switchgear as seen in the previous spy shots. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in a total of three variants.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Image source – Vilvakumar P – YouTube)

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

Generous enough that Royal Enfield gave a significant update to the Classic 350 while making it BS6 compliant and in the process, the bike gained a new fresh styling and bolder appearance. However, it looks like the bike maker isn’t going to settle here as it is working on the new Classic 350 that will likely replace the existing BS6 model. The core design of the bike largely remains the same, however, it will be based on the same J platform as the Meteor 350 and will share the same engine as well. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched early next year and is expected to sit below the soon-to-be-launched Meteor 350 in the brand’s BS6 line-up.

Royal Enfield Hunter (Image source – Facebook)

Royal Enfield Hunter

Royal Enfield trademarked the name ‘Hunter’ late last year and it looks like it has plans to revive one of its old-age bikes with the said moniker. The said model has also been snapped numerous times in the past and very recently, a set of pictures leaked on social media, further confirming its arrival. The Hunter will likely be the company’s most affordable motorcycle for India and some reports in the past suggested that it will be powered by an all-new 250cc engine in order to keep the cost in check. However, one might see the bike with the same 350cc engine as the Meteor 350 and the new-gen Classic 350 in case the 250cc idea didn’t come across as very much feasible for the company off late. The market launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter is expected to take place sometime before mid-2021.

