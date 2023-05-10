Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India: Himalayan 450, new-gen Bullet & more

Check out the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India that will be launched in 2023-24. The list includes the likes of the new-generation Bullet 350, Himalayan 450 and more.

Royal Enfield is an aspirational motorcycle brand. In the last few years, the company has been launching a slew of new products and this trend will continue in 2023 and 2024 as well. This Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up to launch some much-awaited motorcycles in the coming months. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India.

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India:

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched this year and will serve as the brand’s most affordable motorcycle. It will be based on RE’s J-series platform which also underpins other 350cc offerings, including the Meteor, Hunter, and new-gen Classic. It will draw power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is one of the most-awaited ADVs in India. It has been spotted undergoing road tests several times. Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 450 will be more powerful and feature-rich than the current Himalayan. It will get a liquid-cooled 450cc engine with a power output of around 40 bhp, USD front forks, 21-inch & 18-inch wire-spoke wheels, etc.

Royal Enfield 450cc Roadster

Based on the upcoming Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield will launch a road-biased naked street motorcycle as well. The upcoming 450cc roadster from RE will feature the same engine but will be tweaked differently. It will get a lower seat height, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and other updates.

Royal Enfield ShotGun 650

The Royal Enfield ShotGun 650 was first showcased at EICMA 2021 as a bobber concept. Its test mules are already on test in India and is likely to be a bobber-styled cruiser motorcycle. The ShotGun 650 will share its powertrain with the Super Meteor 650 and upon launch it might turn out to be the most expensive RE on sale in India.

Fully-faired RE Continental GT 650

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the fully-faired Continental GT 650. While Royal Enfield has not confirmed this development yet, a test mule of the motorcycle was recently spotted on test. The company already has a race-spec semi-faired Continental GT 650 which it uses in the GT Cup and a fully-faired production-spec motorcycle could be a reality soon.

