Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: A lot of you wanted to know this and here we bring the list of all such models that the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on. Many of these will be launched in India this year. Take a look!

Royal Enfield is working on a number of bikes and it looks like the year 2021 is going to be a lot interesting in terms of the product launches. A lot of RE’s upcoming models have been spotted in the past and many of these will make their way into the market this year. The next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one such model that a lot of people have been waiting for! The reason being, the Classic 350 is the best-selling model in the brand’s line-up for India and one look at RE’s sales numbers and you will clearly see that the Classic 350 is a hot favourite among the buyers. Apart from that, there is the updated Himalayan that is expected to get minor styling revision apart from some new features under its sleeve. More importantly, there is also the upcoming flagship 650 cc cruiser that will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 and hey! there is an Interceptor 350 as well. Let’s take a look at what each of these is expected to offer.

Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield has been working on the next-gen Classic 350 for quite some time now. The bike has been spotted testing multiple times in the past and the same looks ready for an imminent launch. Based on the same platform as the Meteor 350, the upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will also borrow the engine with the recently launched 350cc RE. In terms of what else the bike will get, the upcoming next-gen Classic 350 will get disc brakes at both ends, clear lens headlamp and turn indicators and slightly revised styling. Moreover, the bike is also expected to feature the same tripper navigation as the Meteor 350.

Representational image

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Apart from the heavily updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield is also testing the new Himalayan and the same, in most certainty will be launched in India this year. First and foremost, the Himalayan will likely get the same tripper navigation as the Meteor 350 and being a true blue ADV and a capable touring bike, the said feature will certainly benefit the customers opting for it. The engine might also be revised and the new model should be getting a higher displacement 450cc engine as against the current 411cc mill on the current model that should eventually offer better power and torque. Apart from this, expect some new paint schemes for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 (rumoured name) – Image source – 91Wheels

Royal Enfield 650cc flagship cruiser

Now, this is one bike that will surely excite a lot of you! The said model looks like a 650c Thunderbird inspired model and has been spotted a couple of times in the past. The upcoming 650cc cruiser will sit above the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and also, the Continental GT 650 in the company’s line up for India. The bike is also the first-ever RE to get upside-down forks at the front and is also expected to get tripper navigation.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350

This is certainly one interesting model that has been spotted testing in the recent past! The bike will arrive as the more affordable version of the existing Interceptor 650. The snapped test mule can be seen with a single exhaust as against two on the Interceptor 650. Moreover, the exhaust is blacked out and in fact, the overall appearance of the bike is based on a dark theme too. The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 (possible name) might share its engine with the Meteor 350 and is also expected to get tripper navigation.

