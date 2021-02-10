Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

The upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the company's product portfolio for India.

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of exciting motorcycles that will be launched in the coming years. And the one that excites us the most at present is the upcoming flagship 650cc cruiser that will share its engine with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. Now, the said model isn’t a mystery as it has been snapped multiple times in the past. Very recently, a YouTube channel named Masked Moto has uploaded the clearest video yet that shows the aforementioned model doing test runs somewhere in Chennai. Not only the footage reveals some interesting details of the motorcycle, but if you hear carefully, it gives you an idea of the exhaust note of the motorcycle as well.

As one can clearly see, the upcoming 650cc cruiser borrows design and styling cues from the company’s latest motorcycle – the Meteor 350. That said, we won’t be surprised if the company actually launches it, calling it the Meteor 650. However, in all certainty, the company would be giving it a different name in order to give the bike its own distinct personality. As one can see in the video, the motorcycle will get USD forks upfront, a first for a Royal Enfield. The seat looks quite comfortable and even the riding position looks similar to the Meteor 350. One big reason behind this is that you get similarly positioned front footpegs as well.

The test mule snapped recently also gets a pillion seat with a backrest and with all these bits in place, the 650cc cruiser should turn out to be a great mile muncher. The bike, as already mentioned will be using the same 648cc, liquid-cooled engine as the 650 twins. That said, the power and torque outputs are also expected to remain the same at 47 hp and 52 Nm. The transmission will be a six-speed unit and a slip and assist clutch will likely be on offer as well. The bike will also get features like Tripper Navigation that made its debut on the Meteor 350. All said and done, the upcoming model will sit above the 650 twins in the company’s portfolio for India and hence, is expected to be priced a bit higher. More details expected to spill soon!

