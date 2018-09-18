Upcoming new bikes launching this Diwali: New Royal Enfields, Suzuki ADV and two Hero scooters!

With a few weeks to go for the festive season to kick in, multiple two-wheeler manufacturers are prepping up for the launch of new products and some of them are highly awaited. As the time surrounding Diwali is considered as one of the most auspicious occasions to buy new things in India, it is that time of the year when the companies try to make the most of the opportunity and expect the sales to go up. For this reason, the brands also aim to bring something fresh into the market to create buzz and offer more value to the customers that eventually results in better sales numbers. The coming weeks will see the launch of as many as five brand new two-wheelers that include two scooters as well. Here we have listed all bikes and scooters that you can expect to be launched sometime around Diwali and hence if you are planning to buy a new two-wheeler in the coming days, wait till you read this.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is set to be launched in India in November. Siddhartha Lal, the company's MD and CEO revealed a few days back that the bookings for the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will commence in November with deliveries expected to begin soon after that. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a 648cc, twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. The salient features of the motorcycle include slipper clutch and dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more. The new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is expected to be launched in India at a price of under Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pose a threat to the Harley Davidson Street 750.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Alongside the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the company will also launch the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in India. The 535cc Continental GT has already been pulled off the shelves from the Indian as well as global markets and the new and more powerful Conti will replace the former. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 shares its engine and majority of components like suspension, brakes and chassis with the Interceptor 650. The upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will also be priced under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki V-Strom 650

The new Suzuki V-Strom 650 middleweight adventure-tourer will be launched in India in the coming days and the bookings for the same have commenced last month at the company's dealerships across India. Showcased in India first at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 gets power from a 645cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 70 bhp and 66 Nm. Suzuki V-Strom 650 gets a switchable two-level traction control and dual-channel ABS among prime features. The new Suzuki V-Strom 650 is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650.

Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp showcased the more powerful Duet automatic scooter at the Auto Expo 2018 and now the company is prepping up for the launch of the same. A few days back, the scooter was spied completely undisguised with the Destini 125 badging confirming its final name. Powering the Hero Destini 125, as the name suggests, is a 125cc, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of close to 8 bhp and 10 Nm. The Hero Destini 125 will also get the company's i3s technology that aims at a better fuel efficiency and was earlier limited to Hero motorcycles only. Expect the new Hero Destini 125 to be launched at a price of close to Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom) and will lock horns primarily with the likes of Honda Activa 125.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero MotoCorp has plans to launch not one but two 125cc scooters in the coming weeks with the other one being Maestro Edge 125. The upcoming scooter will share its 125cc engine with the Destini 125 with the similar power and torque outputs. The design of the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 resembles with the smaller displacement model with the similar edges and creases across the body. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will come with features like semi digital instrument cluster, mobile charging provision, combined braking system and more. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will most likely carry a price tag of Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom) and will compete with TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Access 125.