Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure caught testing again: BMW G310 GS challenger looks production ready

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted one more time. This time, the spy images, courtesy MCN, give a better idea of how this upcoming ADV will be like. Based on the already existing KTM 390 Duke, the new 390 Adventure will be manufactured at Bajaj's production facility at Chakan, Pune. Powering the motorcycle will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that does duty on the 390 Duke and RC 390. However, the motor on the 390 Adventure is expected to be in a different state of tune and the power and torque figures might also be revised slightly in the favour of a proper ADV performance. Also, the engine is expected to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

KTM 390 Adventure looks production ready (Image Source: MCN)

The bike in the spy images can be seen with a 19-inch wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear. A top spec R version might also be in the offering that will come with a bigger 21-inch wheel at the front along with an 18-inch unit for the rear. The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure is expected to come with a TFT coloured instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Other noteworthy features include an all LED headlamp, knuckle guards, luggage panniers and more. The motorcycle will get a disc brake at both ends and a switchable dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also expected to be on offer.

The production-ready version might be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy this year with an official launch sometime early next year. The new KTM 390 Adventure will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the BMW G 310 GS in the segment. More details on the same expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Image Source: MCN