Upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival sports old school design

Upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle has now been spotted undisguised and boy oh boy! it looks absolutely stunning. The motorcycle was spied on test a few days back but the test mule in the images was wearing a camouflage. The latest image of the new Jawa 300 gives a clear idea of how the upcoming retro cruiser will look like. Take a look at the image and the bike in the picture will instantly give you a nostalgic feeling as it has a striking resemblance with the original Jawa. The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp up front along with a longer & wider seat whole the fenders also look similar to the model from the past. The rear gets a small grab rail and the entire body has golden highlights that will definitely remind you of some vintage motorcycles. The fuel tank of the Jawa 300 gets a good amount of chrome and the element finds its place on the twin exhaust set up as well.

The upcoming Jawa 300 gets a disc brake up front while the rear will get a drum brake set up. An ABS ring on the front ring confirms that the bike will have the safety equipment to offer safety and convenience. You can also see an engine kill switch on the handlebar. The company has already revealed the engine details of the new Jawa 300. The bike will draw power from a 293cc, single cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 hp and 28 Nm. The engineers responsible behind the development of the motorcycle have claimed that they have tried to keep the exhaust note reminiscent of the original model to deliver a similar note.

The new Jawa 300cc motorcycle will be unveiled in India on 15th November. The bike will challenge the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350. A day before that, Royal Enfield will be launching the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and hence, the current month will surely be a treat for the cruiser bike lovers.

Image Source: Facebook