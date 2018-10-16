Upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle: 10 things that might worry Royal Enfield Classic 350

Jawa is all set to return to India very soon and three new Jawa motorcycles from the brand's stable will be unveiling in India next month. The new Jawa motorcycles will come based on the same platform and will likely be different in terms of components, styling and the accessories on offer. Jawa has always been seen a tough rival for Royal Enfield and after the former retired from the Indian two-wheeler market, there has not been any brand that has been able to challenge the dominance of Enfield in the segment for decades. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Jawa motorcycle in 10 quick points and why we think it the new Jawas might bring back the old era.

1. Classic Legends has recently taken the wraps off the new engine that will run the upcoming Jawa motorcycles. Mahindra owned Classic Legends, that happens to be the parent company of Jawa has announced that the bikes will come powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. The engine will be good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 hp and 28 Nm.

2. The company says that the engine will deliver a solid mid-range and the flat torque curve will help in reciprocating the feeling of the original Jawa. The engineers also made sure that the engine is built in such a way that it produces the same exhaust note as the original Jawa without any compromise on the power delivery.

3. Keeping in mind the long-term sustainability, the new Jawa engine is BS-VI compliant which means the company will not need to change the engine with the new emission norms that are set to come into play in 2020.

4. Classic Legends say that they have tried their best in keeping the look of the engine for the upcoming Jawa the same as the original one. With that being said, if the images are the same as the actual engine, you can clearly see that Classic Legends have succeeded in this regard.

5. The new Jawa motorcycle will rub shoulders against the likes of the Royal Enfield 350 range, primarily with the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350. Having said that, the rivalry in the 350cc old school cruiser segment is set to spice up and it will be interesting to see how things fare up with the comeback of Jawa that has always been well known as a tough competition for Royal Enfield.

6. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that the design of the upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle will be majorly identical to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. This is actually a good thing and the bike will appeal more to those who are on the lookout for an old-school street cruiser but for any reason do not wish to go ahead with an Enfield.

7. Our sources close to the development have also hinted about the pricing of the new models. According to them, the pricing for the upcoming Jawa range will start at Rs 1.5 lakh and will reach up north of the Rs 2 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

8. The upcoming Jawa motorcycles will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur production facility in Madhya Pradesh. Mahindra owned Classic Legends has received the license to sell the Czech origin Jawa motorcycles in India.

9. The upcoming Jawa motorcycles will most likely be sold via a separate dealership network in order to maintain the exclusivity. That being said, the new Jawa bikes will not be sold through Mahindra's existing retail network.

10. Besides being pure old-school, expect some modern and safety bits on the new Jawa motorcycles such as dual disc brakes with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), LED tail lamp and more.

Stay tuned with us for more details. At what pricing you think the Jawa motorcycles will pose a major threat to Royal Enfield. Do let us know in the comments section below.