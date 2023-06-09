Upcoming Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers in 2023: Karizma XMR to Xoom 125

Check out the top 5 upcoming Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers in India in 2023. The list includes the likes of the Hero Karizma XMR, updated Xtreme 160R, Xoom 125 and more.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is gearing up for a product onslaught this year. The company is planning to launch multiple new motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market this calendar year and they will be positioned across different segments. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers in India in 2023.

Upcoming Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters in 2023:

Hero Xtreme 160R

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in India on June 14. Hero’s new Xtreme 160R will get USD (upside-down) front forks and an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It will also feature an updated 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and some new colour schemes.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Hero Xoom 125

Hero MotoCorp introduced the Xoom 110 early this year and the company will soon launch it in a 125cc avatar as well. The upcoming Hero Xoom 125 is likely to borrow the same 124.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that also powers the Destini and Maestro Edge 125. It belts out 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

Next on the list, we have the Xtreme 200S 4V. Hero MotoCorp’s only fully-faired motorcycle will be soon introduced with a new 4-valve motor. It will get a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This engine does its duty in the Xpulse 200 & Xpulse 200T as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hero Karizma XMR

Karizma fans rejoice as Hero MotoCorp is all set to reintroduce this iconic brand name in the country in a modern avatar. The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 has already been showcased to dealers and will be officially launched soon. While its powertrain details aren’t known yet, the Karizma XMR 210 is expected to get a liquid-cooled engine, dual-channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Hero-Harley X 440

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Harley-Davidson X 440. It has been co-developed by Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson and will be launched on July 5, 2023. Harley’s X 440 will be an entry-level roadster in the company’s line-up. It is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.