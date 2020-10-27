Upcoming BS6 adventure tourer bikes in India: Hero Xpulse T, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and more

A bunch of fresh BS6 bikes that will cater to adventure-minded people are on their way. They are priced starting from Rs 1 lakh all the way to Rs 15 lakh.

While the adventure tourer segment in India is booming, it is but natural that almost all the manufacturers have dipped their hands in this. It is the SUV segment in two-wheelers. More and more people are now inclined to go for ADVs as they serve a variety of purposes including traversing bad roads with ease. Of course, you can always use them to carry groceries as well as drop the kids at school. If you thought that only high-end ADVs are being launched, then that’s not the case. You already have the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Hero Xpulse 200, KTM 390 Adventure. However, in this article, we will touch upon the adventure tourers that will launched within this year. Worth waiting or not, depends on your budget as we are yet to experience these bikes and hence will reserve our judgment based on that.

Ducati Multistrada 950S

The launch of this bike in its BS6 avatar happens on November 2. Bookings have already begun. The twin-cylinder, 937cc engine makes 111hp of power and 96Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is on offer as well. We could perhaps be looking at a much-improved model that boasts LED headlights, cornering lights, cornering ABS, 5.0-inch TFT instrument console as well as Skyhook electronic suspension. Expect the price to be around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM 250 Adventure

The KTM 250 Adventure is coming and we know it. The motorcycle was recently leaked from what looked like a dealer presentation. From the images, it is apparent that there will be halogen headlights. The 250cc, liquid-cooled engine will have 30hp of power and 24Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed transmission. Expect the same changes as on the 390 ADV. We believe the KTM 250 Adventure launch will happen in early November, just before Diwali. The price tag will be around Rs 2.4 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero Xpulse 200T

The Hero Xpulse 200T along with another bike on these pages has been teased for the longest time. However, Hero is taking it easy and focussing on mass appeal products at the moment. There though is no reason to delay the product beyond Diwali and it should be here by November 15. Perhaps before it. It is the most affordable of the lot here and should retail for Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine will be the same from the Xpulse 200 but might lose out on the oil-cooler.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Believe it or not but the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 model has been teased from nearly the same time as the Xpulse. Suzuki, it seems, hasn’t started production yet and this could be the reason for the delay. It is also highly anticipated and in fact, before the BS4 model production ceased, there was a beeline of buyers at the stores. Suzuki was offering discounts as well due to which even the demo bikes were lapped up real quick. We don’t expect a major change in the power or torque output of the parallel-twin engine layout. Expect a launch next month whereas the price tag will be Rs 7.8 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli TRK502 and X

Benelli India has confirmed that they are looking at launching the TRK502 as well as X models by December this year. These two bikes will join the Imperiale 400 as part of the BS6 line-up. The power and torque outputs are expected to remain the same but both the bikes are likely to get LED headlamps, a bit more interactive instrument cluster, and other changes. The price of the BS6 models will be slightly higher than that of the BS4 units but we expect a sub-Rs 6 lakh price tag.

CF Moto 650MT

CF Moto got off to a rousing welcome last year in the Indian market. However, with the advent of COVID-19 and the subsequent BS6 shift, the production came to a halt. We have had a chat with Vamsi Krishna, CEO of Anvita Autotech in April 2020 and he confirmed that the new BS6 units are ready but pending ARAI certification. Now with things seemingly back in normal, the products are nowhere to be seen. We tried getting in touch with a dealer but there was no response either. If we believe what CF Moto India told us earlier, the bikes should be in before the end of this year. Expect a slight price hike but the 650MT will still be the most affordable unit in its segment.

