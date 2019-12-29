Upcoming BMW electric motorcycles to get wireless charging: Here’s the proof!

The future is certainly electric and besides offering just a silent powertrain on vehicles, companies are willing to go the extra mile to deliver the best possible experience to the customers. One recent example is BMW that is planning to give a wireless charging facility on the brand's upcoming electric motorcycle. A new patent application, image courtesy Bennetts.co.uk, suggests that the brand is working on a wireless charging system under which when the side stand of the motorcycle is rested on a charging pad installed on the ground, the batteries will start to charge. As one can already figure out, with this new set up, the rider will no longer have to worry about the charging cables or carrying along with the entire set up for charging.

BMW wireless charging (Image source: Bennetts.co.uk)

Also, there won't be any hassle of taking the battery out of the vehicle, charge it and place it back in the vehicle. However, the only drawback of this technology will be that it won't be as quick as the simple plug-in charging. The latest idea by BMW takes inspiration from cars that get a wireless charging pad over which an occupant can charge his or her smartphone. The wireless charging facility is expected to make way on multiple BMW two-wheeled electric models in the years to come.

Today, one of the prime concerns while owning an electric vehicle is charging infrastructure and the way you have to charge the battery of your vehicle can only add to the hassle. That said, we are thankful that someone finally gave a thought to the charging method. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Let us know what do you think of the wireless charging tech by BMW and can it lure the buyers, especially in India?

Patent image source: Bennetts.co.uk