Upcoming bikes, scooters in India in August 2023: New-gen Bullet to Karizma XMR

Check out the upcoming motorcycles and scooters that are expected to be launched in India in August 2023. The list includes the likes of the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Hero Karizma XMR 210, etc.

August is going to be an interesting month for the Indian two-wheeler industry. From electric scooters to some much-awaited motorcycles, several new two-wheelers will make their debut in the coming weeks. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming bikes and scooters that are expected to be launched in India in August 2023.

Upcoming two-wheelers in India in August 2023:

Ather 450S

Ather will launch the 450S e-scooter in India on August 3, 2023. It will be the most affordable electric scooter in the company’s line-up. The new Ather 450S will feature a smaller 3 kWh battery pack compared to the 450X’s 3.7 kWh unit. It will have a claimed range of 115 km per charge and a top speed of 90 kmph.

The new Honda SP160 will share hardware and mechanicals with the Unicorn (Representative image)

Honda SP160

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch a new 160cc motorcycle this festive season. Based on the Honda Unicorn platform, it is likely to be christened the SP160. The Honda SP160 will get a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It will develop around 13 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(Representative image)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched in India on August 30. It will be the company’s fourth 350cc motorcycle on the J-platform after the Meteor, Classic and Hunter. Powering the new Bullet 350 will be a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, FI engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(Representative image)

TVS’ electric scooter

TVS Motor Company has sent us an invite for the launch of its new product on August 23, 2023. While the company is tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming vehicle, it’s expected to be an electric scooter. TVS’ upcoming e-scooter for the Indian market will sport a futuristic styling, hi-tech features and should offer a decent riding range too.

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Finally, the last one on the list is the Hero Karizma XMR 210. The Karizma brand name will make a comeback as Hero MotoCorp will launch a modern sporty motorcycle with hi-tech features. Powering the Karizma XMR will be a new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine and one can expect it to develop above 20 bhp.

