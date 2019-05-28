Upcoming bikes & scooters in India in 2019: KTM 790 Duke to Suzuki Gixxer 250 promise an exciting year

The year 2019 has been a good one so far for the two-wheeler enthusiasts. The Indian two-wheeler market saw multiple launches and some of these were really interesting ones. With more than half of the year to go, the coming months have a lot in store for the two-wheeler fans in India as manufacturers will be launching some highly awaited bikes and scooters. Let's take a look at what all will be launched in India in the weeks to come and what you should expect. Let us know in the comments section below which of these makes you wait the most.

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

At the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, the company had revealed that the naked version of the same will be launched in the coming months. Having said that, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 will make its way to the Indian market sometime this year. The motorcycle will share its engine, suspension, chassis and brakes with its fully faired counterpart. The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the motorcycle will primarily challenge the likes of Yamaha FZ-25 in the segment.

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter (Image for representational purpose only)

Rumours of a more powerful TVS Jupiter have been circulating for quite some time now. If things go right, the TVS Jupiter 125 might be launched in India this year. The company's best selling scooter has been doing wonders in the 110cc automatic scooter segment. However, the brand currently does not have any family oriented scooter in the 125cc segment and the Jupiter 125 might fill that space. Expect the TVS Jupiter 125 to get a premium design along with multiple useable and interesting features under its sleeve. Expect the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 to be around the Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom) mark.

2019 BMW S1000RR

2019 BMW S1000RR

The new 2019 BMW S1000RR is expected to be launched in India in June this year. The new model is a major departure compared to the outgoing model in terms of design. The new BMW S1000RR gets the same 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine but the same has been retuned in the favour of better performance. Moreover, the electronics package of the bike has also been revised. The motorcycle also gets a redesigned chassis with lighter components to further take the performance up a notch. Prices for the new 2019 BMW S1000RR are expected to start from Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

KTM 790 Duke

KTM 790 Duke

The all-new KTM 790 Duke is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks and is one of the most awaited motorcycles of the year. The bike will arrive via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and 100 units of the motorcycle have already landed at Bajaj's production facility in Chakan for R&D and training purposes. The upcoming KTM 790 Duke is expected to be launched in India at close to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821 in the segment.

Aprilia Storm 125

Aprilia Storm 125

Piaggio Group India will be launching the new Aprilia Storm 125 scooter in the country on 30th May. The Aprilia Storm 125 is a more affordable version of the already existing Aprilia SR 125. The most obvious change on the Aprilia Storm 125 is the colour scheme. Compared to the road going tyres on the Aprilia SR 125, the Storm 125 has been fitted with knobby tyres. The new Aprilia Storm 125 is expected to be priced at around Rs 8,000 less than the price of the SR 125.