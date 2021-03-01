Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

The much-awaited CBR650R is returning, the most affordable Triumph is set to launch, Ducati's big power cruiser is on its way, and if you're looking for a smaller sportbike, the 2021 Ninja 300 is coming soon.

This month is looking for motorcycle fans as Kawasaki, Triumph, Ducati and Honda have some great things to show for. The much-awaited CBR650R is returning, the most affordable Triumph is set to launch, Ducati’s big power cruiser is on its way, and if you’re looking for a sportbike that isn’t as heavy on the pocket as the rest of these, the 2021 Ninja 300 is coming soon. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s also the ZX-10R which is now more aerodynamic and packs more than 200 hp. We’ve lined them up the top five launches taking place in India this year.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300

Pre-bookings for the new Ninja 300 have already been open at Rs 10,000. Slated to launch towards the end of this month, the 2021 Ninja 300 will come in three new colour options. It’ll be powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 38 hp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. While the BS-IV model retailed at Rs 3.98 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the new 2021 model to carry a slightly larger price tag.

Triumph Trident

Triumph Motorcycles India started accepting bookings for the all-new Triumph Trident in November last year at Rs 50,000. Slated to be the most affordable Triumph, the Trident is expected to go sale sometime this month. It’ll be powered by a 660cc inline three-cylinder engine that makes 80 hp and 64 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Expect a price tag of about Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda CBR650R

The one who replaced the previous Honda CBR650F in a sleeker and faster avatar, HOnda CBR650R will soon be getting its BS-VI upgrade. Mechanically, the motorcycle will largely remain similar, however, we could expect a few tweaks like upgraded suspension. This would also mean that the price would climb a bit higher to about Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Premium motorcycles: Triumph India expects 30% sales growth in 2021

Ducati Diavel, XDiavel

As promised by Ducati India, the Diavel and XDiavel should be launching before the end of the first quarter of 2021. Ducati’s big butch power cruiser XDiavel and its sporty version Diavel are expected to be priced at about Rs 19 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively. We’ll know soon if the Diavel is still making 159 horsepower. Read Ducati Diavel 1260S Review Here

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R

Unveiled in November 2020, the ZX-10R has been given a major overhaul in terms of design and styling. The new motorcycle gets winglets integrated into the fairing which Kawee say put the of 200+ hp and 17 percent more downforce to better use. And so, it also has a taller windscreen. Expect prices to begin at about Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.