Upcoming bikes launching this month: TVS Jupiter Grande, Hero Destini 125, Suzuki V-Strom 650 & more

With festivities set to begin in the next few days, multiple two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up for the launch of new products. The Indian two-wheeler market will see the launch of a handful of new bikes and scooters this month and hence, if you are planning to buy a new two-wheeler, proceeding ahead without reading this might not be a good idea as there is a lot in store that you will surely not want to miss. Three new scooters are launching this month and interestingly, all of them are facelifts and upgrades to the already existing players. Apart from that, Suzuki will launch the V-Strom 650 as a middleweight adventurer tourer to take on the Kawasaki Versys 650. Let's dig into the details of these two-wheelers and see what each of them has to offer.

Hero Destini 125 (Duet 125)

The new Hero Duet 125 was displayed alongside the new Maestro Edge 125 at the 2018 Auto Expo and will most likely be launched this month. The new Hero Duet 125 will be launched in India as Destini 125 and will get the company's patented i3s technology that was earlier limited to Hero motorcycles only. The mechanism aims at fuel saving for a better fuel efficiency and can be switched off as well. Other expected features on-board include semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging facility, external fuel fill and more. The new Hero Destini 125 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of Honda Activa 125.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 is expected to be launched in India this month. As the name suggests, the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will get power from the same 125cc engine that powers the Destini 125. The scooter will retain the sporty silhouette of the Maestro Edge and will get features such as Combi Braking System, digital-analog instrument cluster, USB charging facility and more. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom) and will lock horns with the likes of TVS Ntorq 125.

Suzuki V-Strom 650

Bookings for the Suzuki V-Strom 650 commenced a few weeks back at the company's dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. The middleweight adventure bike is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this month at a price close to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is a 645cc, V-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 70 bhp of power along with 66 Nm of torque. Prime features of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 include two-stage traction control, dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more. The ADV will challenge the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment.

TVS Jupiter Grande edition

The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition has been spotted recently at a dealership and is expected to be launched this week. The new Grande edition gains aesthetic updates and additional features over the standard model. The new TVS Jupiter Grande gets a digital-analog instrument cluster along with a full LED headlamps. As these features are already present on Jupiter's closest rival - Honda Activa 5G, the company intends to take the fight a step closer with the new update. The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition will be priced slightly higher over the regular model and is expected to be priced close to Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom).