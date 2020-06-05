Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

The current unprecedented times have pushed many two-wheeler launches further and that is the reason why some of you had to wait a bit longer to purchase your dream bike. Nonetheless, with the Indian automotive industry getting back on track slowly and steadily, here are the bikes that you can expect to get launched this month.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, a lot of vehicle launches have been delayed in India, especially two-wheelers. Multiple manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Yamaha Motor India and more were set to launch their new products but the launch timelines have been affected by the global pandemic. Nonetheless, with the understanding that the situation is not going to normalize very soon, companies are now going the online route to launch their newest offerings. Most of the companies have announced the restart of dealership and plant operations across India and hence, buying a bike should not be a major problem in the coming days, though we advise our readers to take all the necessary precautions while stepping out. Here are the upcoming bikes in India that you can expect to be launched this month. Let us know which bike is the most awaited one in your opinion?

The upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle might be called the Meteor 350 Fireball, images leaked, know expected priceImage: automobili.infiniti – Instagram

Royal Enfield Meteor

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched with a new 350cc platform and is rumoured to replace the aging Thunderbird in the Indian market. The bike was rumoured to be launched in India during May 2020 but the launch got delayed due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, you can expect the bike to arrive sometime towards the end of this month with a competitive pricing.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Currently, the most awaited Hero MotoCorp is the new Xtreme 160R that is expected to arrive in just a few days from now. The bike will certainly be an important product for the company as with the Xtreme 160R, Hero MotoCorp will be re-entering the 150cc segment. The specifications of the motorcycle are already out and once launched, the bike will primarily challenge the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZS-Fi in the naked 150cc streetfighter territory.

BS6 Yamaha FZ25, FZS25

Yamaha Motor India had announced that it will be launching the BS6 compliant FZ25 and the FZS25 once the lockdown lifts. While the lockdown is still strictly into effect in the containment zones and is expected to extend a bit further, the company might rejig its plans to launch the quarter-litre duo in India. That said, expect the two bikes to be launched in the coming weeks.

BS6 TVS Victor 110

TVS Motor Company confirmed that it is going to launch the BS6 compliant Victor. With this, the company has put an end to all the speculations that were suggesting the demise of the 110cc premium commuter. Like most of the products, the BS6 TVS Victor 110 is also expected to be launched digitally. Expect the bike to be launched sometime this month with a considerable premium in pricing over the outgoing BS4 model.

