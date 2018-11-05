Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield, Jawa motorcycles to announce big launches

The festivities have begun and two-wheeler manufacturers are all set to make them more joyous with some big launches. Two iconic brands namely Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles will be announcing major products for the Indian market this month and interestingly, these are highly awaited ones. Royal Enfield will launch its two flagship motorcycles namely Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 on 14th November and these will indeed be a treat for Enfield fans and if priced well, the two will be a super hit in the market. One day later, Jawa motorcycles will announce its 300cc motorcycle that is expected to be unveiled in three variants. Let's have a detailed look at these upcoming bikes in detail and understand what each of them has to offer.

Also Read: Upcoming Jawa 300cc bike spied for the first time: Royal Enfield rival looks stunning



Upcoming bikes in India in November 2018

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets a 648cc, twin cylinder engine

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The highly awaited Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be launched in India on the coming 14th November. The bike is the first ever by the company to feature a twin cylinder engine that displaces 648cc and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit that also gets a slipper clutch for seamless gearshifts during aggressive downshifts. Prime highlights of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 include dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), digital-analog instrumentation and more. The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will share its engine with Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The second big launch by Royal Enfield this month will be the Continental GT 650 that will also be launched on 14th November alongside the Interceptor 650. The company has already retired the Continental GT 535 from India and global markets a few months back and an all-new more powerful model will take its place. Powering the bike will be the same 648cc engine that powers the Interceptor 650 with identical power and torque outputs. The bike will be launched in India at an expected price of under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 300

Jawa 300

The upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle will be unveiled on 15th November. If the company's teaser images are to go by, Jawa is expected to launch three motorcycles that will have different body styles. A few days back, the first ever spy images of the upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle emerged on the internet and the test mule looked strikingly similar to the original Jawa. The new Jawa 300cc motorcycle will get power from a new 293cc, single cylinder, oil cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing maximum power and torque outputs of 27 hp and 28 Nm. The upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Watch Video: Jawa’s 4 new motorcycles to take on Royal Enfield