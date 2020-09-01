Upcoming bikes in September: A new Royal Enfield, BS6 BMW 310 twins and more

Upcoming bikes in September: There's something for everyone - from a 110cc TVS Victor to quarter-litre BMW G 310 R and GS to adventure touring Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and a maxi-scooter as well.

The automotive industry in India saw some grim days owing to a continuing slowdown for a couple of years and then furthermore because of the coronavirus outbreak. But now, the situation is crawling back to normalcy as cities unlock and since two-wheelers offer personal space, they are being sought after during these trying times. Hence, we bring to you a shortlist of motorcycles and a scooter that are expected to launch this year. There is something for everyone here, starting from a 110cc TVS commuter to a 650cc adventure touring Suzuki.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

A replacement for the Thunderbird lineup, the Meteor 350 will have distinctive styling while continuing the long-distance tourer personality from its predecessor. It will be based on Royal Enfield’s new J architecture which will be used for more of its upcoming products. Expect power figures similar to that of the Thunderbird 350 and a price tag close to Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

Bookings for the new BS6 BMW G310 R and G 310 GS were opened just today and a launch is expected in the coming weeks. The two will receive subtle styling upgrades but will come powered by the same engine with about 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the powertrain could offer better refinement than before. Expect a bump in price which was Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh for the previous model R and GS, respectively.

BS6 TVS Victor 110

TVS Motor Company put an end to speculations that were suggested a possible demise of the 110cc premium commuter in India by confirming that the Victor will return with a BS6 compliant engine. BS6 TVS Victor 110 is expected to launch digitally sometime this month with a considerable premium in pricing over the outgoing BS4 model.

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT has been listed on the ‘Coming soon’ section of the Suzuki India website for quite some time now. And based on our conversation with Suzuki in June, a launch should be around the corner this month. Having undergone an emissions standard upgrade, expect an increase in price as well.

Aprilia SXR 160

Unveiled first at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an all-new scooter that boasts larger dimensions crossing into the maxi-scooter class. It will feature a split glove box with USB charging, fully digital instrument cluster, anti-lock braking system, smartphone connectivity, and more. Piaggio had announced that the launch will take place in the third quarter this year.

