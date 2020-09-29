Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in September: There's something for everyone - from a new Suzuki to quarter-litre BMW G 310 R and GS to adventure touring Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and an electric bike as well.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on most industries having delayed new product launches. Take Royal Enfield Meteor 350 for example – it was to launch in September but now the word is that the launch has been postponed to October. On 30 September, Honda will be rolling out a cruiser of sorts and so the market gets tougher. Suzuki India has also announced they’re lifting the curtains off something big. Electric bikes are catching up and we’re apparently about to get the fastest one that’ll be on sale in India this month.

A new Suzuki: Suzuki announced very recently that it is set to reveal something on 7 October. The teaser shows an instrument cluster that resembles that found on the Burgman with two buttons on the left side. As far as speculations are concerned, some say it could also be the introduction of smartphone connectivity system for Suzuki two-wheelers as the teaser reads: ‘Introducing a superior way to ride’. More details will be known next week.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: A replacement for the Thunderbird 350, the Meteor 350 is expected to be offered with more options of accessories. It will continue to be powered by the same 349cc engine from the BS6 Classic 350 that makes 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque. Expect the Jawa Forty-Two and Benelli Imperiale 400 rival to be priced at about Rs 1.7 lakh. (Image: Automobili Infiniti)

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: Unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo when Suzuki Motorcycle India unveiled its entire BS6 lineup, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is expected to launch soon. However, the specifications have not been revealed yet but will be similar to the BS4 version’s 70 bhp and 62.3 Nm. The V-Strom 650 XT will rival the Kawasaki Versys 650 directly in its segment.

Bookings for the new BS6 BMW G310 R and G 310 GS were opened just today and a launch is expected in the coming weeks. The two will receive subtle styling upgrades but will come powered by the same engine with about 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the powertrain could offer better refinement than before. Expect a bump in price which was Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh for the previous model R and GS, respectively.

One Electric KRIDN: One Electric Motorcycles’ first made-in-India electric bike KRIDN will be launched in four cities in October 2020 and dealership applications and pre-booking registrations (which are free, no deposits needed) are open in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The upcoming KRIDN electric bike will boast a top speed of 95 km/h and a peak torque output of 165 Nm. With these numbers, the KRIDN electric bike will be one of the fastest electric motorcycles on sale in India. It will be launched at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

