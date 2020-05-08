Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

If you are in the process of circling in on what to buy, we're listing some here expected to launch in May - starting from Hero Xtreme 160R streetfighter to Ducati Panigale V2.

We are now about nine days from the last day of the nationwide lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the situation gets better by then, we may be able to get back on our motorcycles and step towards normalcy in a world that will be significantly different for a long time. One thing thankfully will be normal, manufacturers introducing the motorcycles we’ve been waiting for. If you are in the process of circling in on what to buy, we’re listing some here expected to launch in May – starting from Hero MotoCorp’s 160cc streetfighter to Ducati Panigale.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R: Revealed during Hero World 2020 in February, Hero Xtreme 160R has been upgraded substantially in terms of styling especially with a new LED headlamp and is now also more refined. During our short ride of the new motorcycle, we found it to be an excellent handler. The launch of the new Xtreme 160R is expected soon at a price of about Rs 90,000.

XPulse 200 and 200T will both be launched in their BS-VI avatar

Hero XPulse 200: Not a very old product in the market, the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T will both resume in its BS-VI avatar. It was showcased at the same event, Hero took the wraps off the Xtreme 160R in February. The updated motorcycle has a larger cat-con and oil-cooler as well. It will be powered by the same 17.8 hp 200cc engine but the power figure may slightly differ in the BS-VI version expected to be priced at about Rs 1.1 lakh.

BS-IV Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (for representational purpose only)

Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins: The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 were both showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and were scheduled to launch much ahead of the BS-VI deadline. Now, Suzuki would likely launch them both as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Powered by the same 26.5 hp 250cc single, the bikes would likely see a price hike of about Rs 3,000-4,000.

BS-IV Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT (for representational purpose only)

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Suzuki announced that its entire product lineup had been upgraded to BS-VI emissions standards compliance which includes the V-Strom 650 XT. A teaser image was also shared on Suzuki’s website. The V-Strom 650 has been a popular premium model for the manufacturer in India and was also its first middle-weight in launch in the country.

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900: Having recently launched the Street Triple RS during the lockdown, Triumph’s latest entrant in the market will be Tiger 900. Previously scheduled to launch in April, the Tiger 900 will now be introduced as the situation grows more favourable. A replacement for the Tiger 800 series, the 900 is powered by a new 888cc three-cylinder engine that develops 9 percent more power in the mid-range with a peak output of 95 hp.

Ducati Panigale V2: A replacement for the Panigale 959, Ducati Panigale V2 will be powered by the same 959 engine but will be tweaked for better performance. The signature dual-barrel exhaust on the 959 Panigale has been replaced with a single canister for the Panigale V2. In terms of design, the Panigale V2 will more like the Panigale V4. Expect a price tag of about Rs 15.5 lakh.

