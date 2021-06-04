Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India in June 2021: From a naked streetfighter like Bajaj Pulsar 250 to a street cruiser like 2021 RE Classic 350 and also, a fully-faired sportsbike like the new 2021 TVS Apache RR310, a lot of bikes are in the pipeline and hence, there is a lot for bike enthusiasts to look forward to.

With the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of two-wheeler launches in India are on hold. Numerous manufacturers have been waiting to roll out their products in the market as soon as the situation eases. For this reason, many automotive enthusiasts like you and us have been looking forward to some of the highly awaited vehicles for the last few weeks. While the list includes some of the biggest bike launches of the year 2021, there are also some BS6 updates of a couple of big bikes. That said, the coming few weeks would be a mixed bag as bikes from different segments would be launched in India. Here we list down the upcoming bikes in India that can be launched in June 2021 i.e. this month.

Representational image

2021 TVS Apache RR310

TVS Motor Company was all set to launch the new 2021 Apache RR310 in April 2021. The media invite for the ride was already sent to the journalists but the company had to cancel the event with the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. That said, with the cases now declining, there is a healthy possibility that TVS will be launching the bike this month, possibly around 15th June. The new model will likely get adjustable suspension along with a sportier riding position and also, new colour schemes.

Expected Price – Rs 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Image source: Guru Jeet Vlogs (YouTube)

Next-generation 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

This is another bike for which a lot of people have been waiting for a long time. The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been snapped testing multiple times in the past but the latest leaked video shows the bike in a launch-ready state. For this reason, we believe that Royal Enfield is on the verge of launching this bike in the country and it is only the ongoing pandemic that is pushing things a bit further. Based on a new J-platform, the next-gen Classic 350 shares its engine with the Meteor 350 and will come with bits like Tripper Navigation, digital-analog instrument cluster, new rotary switches, and more.

Expected Price – Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Pulsar 250

Now, here comes one of the most awaited bike launches of the year. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 was snapped testing in Maharashtra a few days back. The leaked picture hinted that the bike will come as a naked streetfighter with a muscular stance. That said, there is a good possibility that the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 might be an evolved version of the present-day Pulsar 220F or even the Pulsar NS200. Now, despite the fact that the Pulsar 220F still sells in decent numbers, it would be interesting to see if the Pulsar 250 replaces the former or the Pulsar NS200. Expect an official launch towards the end of this month if things stay on track.

Expected Price – Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha FZ-X – Image source: @surya.dagar (Instagram)

Yamaha FZ-X

Pictures of the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X were leaked a few weeks back. The bike was undergoing a TVC shoot and hence, it was almost ready for launch. Sadly, the second wave of the pandemic delayed the proceedings. Based on the existing 149cc FZS-Fi, the bike will get the same engine but broadly differentiates in terms of design as it gets a neo-retro theme. As per the leaked specifications, the bike will be longer, wider, and taller than the FZS-Fi. Expect an official launch announcement by the manufacturer soon.

Expected Price – Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

2021 KTM RC 390 (Image source: albinantony362 – Instagram)

2021 KTM RC390

The new 2021 KTM RC 390 has been spotted recently in a production-ready form, which means that an official launch is around the corner. The bike will get a major design update as it will come with a large LED headlamp section in the center against dual projector headlamps on the outgoing model. Moreover, the bike will come with relaxed ergonomics compared to the sporty riding position that the current model has to offer. Apart from this, expect the new model to come with a coloured TFT instrument cluster along with a bunch of new features. The launch will likely take place towards the mid of this month or a bit later.

Expected Price – Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260

Ducati is going to launch the new BS6 compliant versions of the Panigale V4 and the Diavel 1260 in the country very soon. Both these bikes have been teased on the company’s social media channels hinting towards an imminent launch. Apart from an environment-friendlier engine, both these bikes will get some significant updates. Starting with the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, this one will get winglets and retuned chassis & suspension. On the other hand, the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 won’t see any changes on the design front, however, it will see a 3hp increase in power and also, a 5hp increment in weight. Expect an official announcement regarding the launch sometime next week.

Expected Prices –

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 – Rs 22 lakh

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 – Rs 18 lakh (both, ex-showroom)

The coming weeks certainly have a lot in store for bike enthusiasts. Do let us know for which bike, out of these, are you the most excited about?

