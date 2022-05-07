Upcoming Bikes in India in May 2022: New-gen RC 390 to Tiger 1200

From the debut of a new motorcycle brand to the launch of a flagship ADV, check out all the upcoming bikes in India in May 2022. The listicle includes the likes of the new-gen KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger 1200, and more.

May is going to be an exciting month for the Indian motoring industry. While TVS NTorq 125 XT and the updated KTM 390 Adventure have already been launched this month, a lot more are still in the pipeline. From the debut of a new motorcycle brand to the launch of a flagship ADV, check out all the upcoming bikes in India in May 2022. The listicle includes the likes of the new-gen KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger 1200, and more.

Upcoming Bikes in India in May 2022:

New-gen KTM RC 390

The new-gen KTM RC 390 will be officially launched in India soon. KTM’s website has already leaked its new price and it will retail at Rs 3.14 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the new-gen RC 390 will be a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard

Having launched the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro in March 2022 and Multistrada V2 last month, Ducati India will now launch the Scrambler 800 Urban Motard in the country. This Scrambler is inspired by the Supermoto style motorcycles. The Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard will be powered by an 803cc, L-twin engine that makes 73 hp and 66 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Keeway K-Light Cruiser

After a long time, a new motorcycle company is going to make its debut in the Indian market. Keeway, a Hungary-based company that is now a part of the QianJiang Motor Company of China – the same group that also owns Benelli, will launch its first motorcycle in India on May 17, 2022. The company is expected to launch the Keeway K-Light 500cc cruiser in the country.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the big daddy from the UK, Tiger 1200. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India soon. Powering this ADV will be a new 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 150 hp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

