Upcoming Bikes in India in March 2023: Pulsar 220F to Street Triple R

March is going to be an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry. Being the last month of the current financial year, a lot of new two-wheelers, including updated models to comply with OBD-2 norms, are expected to be launched this month. From the comeback of an iconic motorcycle to the launch of high-performance streetfighters, check out the upcoming bikes in India in March 2023.

Upcoming Bikes in India in March 2023:

Honda’s new 100cc bike

Honda will launch a new 100cc motorcycle in India on March 15, 2023. While the exact details about the product aren’t known yet, it will take on the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc. The company’s new offering will be powered by a 100cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel as well.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Bajaj Auto will soon re-introduce the iconic Pulsar 220F in the Indian market. Bookings for the same are already unofficially open at select dealerships across the country. It will get the same 220cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that develops 20 bhp and 18.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. However, the motor will be now OBD-2 compliant.

TVS iQube ST

TVS Motor Company introduced the updated iQube electric scooter series in May last year. However, the prices of the top-spec iQube ST haven’t been revealed yet and it’s expected to be launched this month. The new TVS iQube ST features a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km on a single charge. It will rival the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V1, etc.

Triumph Street Triple R, RS

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the new Street Triple R and Street Triple RS in India on March 15, 2023. Its deliveries are likely to begin in April this year. The new Street Triple ‘765’ range will be powered by a 765cc, inline-three cylinder engine that churns out 128 bhp, up 6 bhp than before, and 80 Nm of peak torque.

Updated RE 650 Twins

Royal Enfield recently introduced the black edition of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the global markets. These motorcycles are expected to make their way to India this month. The updated 650 Twins get an all-LED headlamp, new rotary switches, a USB charging port and blacked-out body parts. However, the biggest update is the addition of alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Mechanically, these motorcycles remain unchanged.

