Upcoming bikes in India in June 2023: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler to Xtreme 160R

Check out the top 5 upcoming bikes in India in June 2023. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler, updated Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Dio H-Smart and more.

June is going to be an interesting month for the Indian two-wheeler industry. From entry-level motorcycles and scooters to a much-awaited scrambler, a lot of exciting products are set to be introduced this month. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming bikes in India in June 2023.

Upcoming bikes in India in June 2023:

Hero Passion Plus, Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp will soon re-introduce the Passion Plus as a 100cc motorcycle to take on the Honda Shine 100. The company will also launch the updated Hero Xtreme 160R on June 14. Hero’s new Xtreme 160R will get USD (upside-down) front forks and an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Its mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged.

Honda Dio H-Smart

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is expected to launch the H-Smart version of the Dio this month. The new Honda Dio H-Smart will get the company’s smart key system with hi-tech features. It will be powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

Updated KTM 200 Duke

KTM will soon roll out the updated 200 Duke with an all-LED headlight that resembles the 390 Duke. It will be sold alongside the current 200 Duke which gets a halogen unit. Powering the KTM 200 Duke will be a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.6 bhp and 19.3 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the much-awaited Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler. The first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27 in London and the India launch will take place in the first week of July. They are likely to sport a 300-400cc engine and hi-tech features.

