scorecardresearch

Upcoming bikes in India in June 2023: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler to Xtreme 160R

Check out the top 5 upcoming bikes in India in June 2023. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler, updated Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Dio H-Smart and more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Upcoming Bikes in June 2023
New entry-level and mid-segment motorcycles will be launched in India in June 2023

June is going to be an interesting month for the Indian two-wheeler industry. From entry-level motorcycles and scooters to a much-awaited scrambler, a lot of exciting products are set to be introduced this month. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming bikes in India in June 2023. 

Upcoming bikes in India in June 2023:

Hero Passion Pro
Hero-Xtreme-160R

Hero Passion Plus, Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp will soon re-introduce the Passion Plus as a 100cc motorcycle to take on the Honda Shine 100. The company will also launch the updated Hero Xtreme 160R on June 14. Hero’s new Xtreme 160R will get USD (upside-down) front forks and an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Its mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged. 

Also Read

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Honda-Dio

Honda Dio H-Smart

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is expected to launch the H-Smart version of the Dio this month. The new Honda Dio H-Smart will get the company’s smart key system with hi-tech features. It will be powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

ktm 200 duke

Updated KTM 200 Duke

KTM will soon roll out the updated 200 Duke with an all-LED headlight that resembles the 390 Duke. It will be sold alongside the current 200 Duke which gets a halogen unit. Powering the KTM 200 Duke will be a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.6 bhp and 19.3 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.  

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Bajaj-Triumph-motorcycle

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the much-awaited Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler. The first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27 in London and the India launch will take place in the first week of July. They are likely to sport a 300-400cc engine and hi-tech features.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 17:52 IST