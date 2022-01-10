Upcoming Bikes in India in January 2022: Yezdi, RC 390, Tiger Sport 660, and more

From the revival of a retro motorcycle brand to a flagship adventure motorcycle, check out all the upcoming bikes in India in January 2022. The list includes the likes of Yezdi Roadking, KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger 1200, and more.

The Indian motoring industry will kick-start the year 2022 with a lot of new and exciting product launches. January is going to be a delightful month for motorcycle enthusiasts as a bunch of new two-wheelers will be launched very soon. So, in this article, we have shared with you a list of all the upcoming two-wheelers that are expected to launch in India in the month of January 2022. The list includes the likes of Yezdi Roadking, new-generation KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, and more.

Upcoming Bikes in India in January 2022

Yezdi Roadking & ADV

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is all set to revive the iconic Yezdi brand in India. The new Yezdi motorcycles will be launched in India on January 13, 2022. The company is expected to launch two motorcycles, one of them being a retro classic bike while the other one will be an ADV. These motorcycles might share their powertrain with the Jawa bikes and get a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 hp of power and 27.05 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda CB300R BS6

Honda unveiled the BS6 compliant version of the CB300R at the India Bike Week in December 2021 and now it will be launched this month. India will be the first country to get the BS6/Euro-5 version of the CB300R. The Honda CB300R BS6 will be slightly more powerful than its BS4 counterpart. It will get a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine that will be good for 30.7 hp of power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

New-gen KTM RC 390

After launching the new RC 125 and RC 200 in October 2021, KTM India is now all set to introduce the new-generation RC 390 in the country this month. The new 2022 KTM RC 390 will get a host of cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new features. It will be powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 43 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque (1 Nm more than before). The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Motorcycles will soon launch the new Tiger Sport 660 in India. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book this adventure motorcycle by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Trident 660. It will get a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the big daddy from the UK, Tiger 1200. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 recently made its global debut and now it’s coming to India very soon. In fact, bookings for this ADV are already open. The new Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a major overhaul with a host of updates over its predecessor. It gets a new 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 150 hp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

