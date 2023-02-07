Upcoming Bikes in India in February 2023: Matter EV to new MT 15

From the debut of a new electric two-wheeler manufacturer to the updated MT 15, check out the upcoming bikes in India in February 2023. The list includes the Matter EV, TVS iQube ST, etc.

January was an exciting month for the automotive industry, thanks to the Auto Expo 2023. The first month of the year opened with a bang with a lot of interesting two-wheeler launches. While February won’t be that invigorating, several new products are expected to make their debut this month as well. Here, we have listed all the upcoming bikes in India in February 2023.

Upcoming Bikes in India in February 2023:

Updated Yamaha MT 15, FZ-S

Yamaha Motor India will launch a new two-wheeler on February 18. While the exact product isn’t confirmed yet, it’s likely to be the updated Yamaha MT 15. The new MT 15 will comply with the BS6 phase-2 emission norms and will continue to be powered by the 18.1 bhp 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Yamaha might launch the updated FZ-S as well.

Matter electric motorcycle

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based EV tech start-up, showcased its first electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 and the same is expected to be launched this month. The Matter EV will be India’s first electric motorcycle with a manual gearbox and ABS. It will get a 5.0 kWh battery pack that might offer a riding range of around 150 km per charge.

TVS iQube ST

TVS Motor Company is expected to reveal the prices of the much-anticipated iQube ST this month. The new TVS iQube ST will be the flagship variant in the iQube’s line-up. It will feature a 4.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a riding range of 145 km on a single charge. It will rival the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V1, etc.

River electric scooter

River, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, is all set to launch a new electric scooter in India on February 22. The company calls it the ‘SUV of Scooters’. River’s new EV resembles the Yamaha Neo electric scooter to a certain extent. It will get large 14-inch wheels, crash guards, disc brakes on both wheels, and an LED lighting system.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates