Upcoming Bikes in India in February 2022: KTM RC 390, Tiger Sport 660 & more

From an entry-level supersport to a flagship adventure motorcycle, check out all the upcoming bikes in India in February 2022. The list includes the likes of new-gen KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger 1200, and more.

The Indian motoring industry kick-started 2022 with a bang. Last month, we witnessed the revival of Yezdi along with the launch of other new two-wheelers. The trend will continue in February as a lot of new products are expected to be launched in the coming days. So, in this article, we have shared a list of all the upcoming bikes in India in February 2022. The list includes the likes of the new-generation KTM RC 390, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, and more.

Upcoming Bikes in India in February 2022:

New-gen KTM RC 390

KTM India is now all set to introduce the new-generation RC 390 in the country this month. The new 2022 KTM RC 390 will get a host of cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new features. It will be powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 43 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque (1 Nm more than before). The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM is expected to launch not one but two new motorcycles in India soon. Along with the new RC 390, this Austrian two-wheeler maker will also introduce the updated 390 Adventure in the country. The KTM 390 Adventure will get new colour schemes. It will be powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Motorcycles began accepting pre-bookings for the Tiger Sport 660 in December 2021 for Rs 50,000 and it should be launched in India this month. The Tiger Sport 660 shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Trident 660. It will get a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 hp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro

Ducati will launch the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro in India this month. Pre-bookings for the same are already open across all Ducati dealerships. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro model commemorates the 50th Anniversary of Ducati’s signature air-cooled L-twin engines. It will be powered by a 1,079cc, L-twin engine that churns out 86 hp of power and 88 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the big daddy from the UK, Tiger 1200. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 recently made its global debut and it’s coming to India soon. Pre-bookings for this ADV are already open. The new Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a major overhaul with a host of updates over its predecessor. It gets a new 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 150 hp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.