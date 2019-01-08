Upcoming bikes in India in 2019 under Rs 2 lakh: Exciting launches like Jawa Perak, Yamaha MT-15 & more!

The year 2018 has been a good one in terms of two-wheeler launches in India. The country saw some of the most awaited bikes finally arriving into the dealerships like the BMW G 310 R, Royal Enfield 650 twins, Jawa and many more. The momentum is expected to continue this year as well, as some highly anticipated bikes will land in India this year. The Rs 2 lakh segment has seen the entry of multiple motorcycles in the last couple of years in India. At the same time, the customer interest in this segment has also seen a spike, encouraging the manufacturers to bet big in this price bracket. Here we have listed the upcoming bikes in India under Rs 2 lakh that will be launched in 2019.

Jawa Perak

Last year, Classic Legends - the Mahindra-owned brand responsible for selling Jawa Motorcycles in India launched three motorcycles namely Jawa, Forty-Two and Perak. While the prices for the three bikes were already out, it is the Perak that is yet to go on sale. The Jawa Perak will go on sale in India by March 2019 and it is currently undergoing the final stages of engine testing. The motorcycle was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Once launched, the Jawa Perak will be the flagship model in the company's product portfolio for India.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 (Image Source: Phantom Rides)

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 is all set to get an update this year with the launch of the 2019 model. The new Dominar has been snapped on test multiple times and the bike will come with two significant changes. First and foremost, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will ditch the conventional telescopic forks and will come with inverted forks up front. Moreover, the bike will get a new twin port exhaust set up that is expected to produce a better note. Powering the motorcycle will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine but we can see some revisions in power and torque outputs in favour of better performance.

Hero XPulse 200

The new Hero XPulse 200 will be launched in India in the coming weeks in India. Once launched, the new XPulse 200 will be the most affordable adventure tourer that you can buy in India. Powering the motorcycle is the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. Prime highlights of the Hero XPulse 200 include smartphone connectivity, USB charging provision, digital-analog instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more. Price of the Hero XPulse 200 is expected to be close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-15 (Image Source: MotoBlast)

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha is all set to launch a new motorcycle in India on 21st January. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the bike in question will be the MT-15, which is essentially the naked version of the R15 V3.0. The upcoming Yamaha MT-15 shares majority of its components like the engine, chassis, suspension and brakes with the R15 V3.0. The new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 in the segment.

Royal Enfield Scrambler

Images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler have leaked on the internet and if some reports are to be believed, the bike will come in two variants namely the Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500. As seen in the images, this upcoming Royal Enfield will come with a single seat along with an upswept exhaust set up. Moreover, the new model will get knobby tyres while offering an upright riding position. The upcoming model is expected to be priced a bit higher than the respective Classic 350 models.

UM DSR Adventure 200 (Image Source: Clicksafarr)

UM DSR Adventure 200

UM Motorcycles will be coming up with an adventure touring motorcycle in the coming weeks that will most likely be called the DSR Adventure 200. Pictures of the motorcycle from a dealer meet had surfaced a few days back. The bike will reportedly get power from a 196cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that will be good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of close to 16 bhp and 16 Nm. The upcoming UM DSR Adventure 200 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).