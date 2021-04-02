Upcoming bikes in April: Cheapest Triumph to TVS Apache RR 310 and more

The most affordable Triumph is set to launch, Ducati’s big power cruiser is on its way, and TVS Motor Company is at it again, the Apache RR 310 is set to get an update next week.

By:Updated: Apr 02, 2021 4:44 PM
Upcoming Bikes in India in April 2021: The month of April starts with some well-calculated jokes and some in bad taste because the 1st day of the month is dedicated to foolery but things are looking up as we move along. Motorcycle fans and enthusiasts and prospective buyers have a lot to look forward to. The most affordable Triumph is set to launch, Ducati’s big power cruiser is on its way, and TVS Motor Company is at it again, the Apache RR 310 is set to get an update next week. So, if you’re looking for a sportbike that isn’t as heavy on the pocket, the Apache could be worth the wait. We’ve lined up some launches taking place in India this month.

2021 TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR310 bike has got all the goodies one could for ask for a sub-Rs 2.5 lakh single-cylinder. The motorcycle boasts a 313cc engine that is reverse-inclined and makes 34 hp and 27.3 Nm. It gets a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire and three Ride Modes – Track, Rain, Urban and Sport. The updated version is expected to get updates to the suspension setup. Launch: 7th April

Triumph Trident

Triumph Motorcycles India started accepting bookings for the all-new Triumph Trident in November last year at Rs 50,000. Slated to be the most affordable Triumph, the Trident is expected to go sale sometime this month. It’ll be powered by a 660cc inline three-cylinder engine that makes 80 hp and 64 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Expect a price tag of about Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Launch: 6th April

KTM RC390 india launchPhoto: Motorradonline

2021 KTM RC 390

The RC 390 has undergone a heavy update for MY2021 as seen in the spy images that we’ve seen so far. Based on spy photos, the new motorcycle has a new additional transparent fairing around the headlamp, perhaps for better wind protection. The engine powering the new RC 390 will be the 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that makes 44 ho and 35 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In terms of performance, the new RC 390 will likely remain similar to the outgoing version.

Ducati Diavel, XDiavel

As promised by Ducati India, the Diavel and XDiavel should be launching before the end of the first quarter of 2021. Ducati’s big butch power cruiser XDiavel and its sporty version Diavel are expected to be priced at about Rs 19 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively. We’ll know soon if the Diavel is still making 159 horsepower.

