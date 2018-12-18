Upcoming bikes in 2019: Yamaha MT-15, KTM 390 Adventure and a lot more

The year 2018 was rather very good for the Indian two-wheeler market. A lot of new motorcycles and scooters were launched in India. Manufacturers like TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, BMW Motorrad launched a host of brand new products, including the RR 310, G310 twins, the 650 twins and the likes of Suzuki Burgman and TVS NTorq 125 in the scooter segment. The new year 2019 too promises a lot of new scooters and motorcycles. Here's a list of a few that may want to make want to wait until next year before you bring home a new two-wheeler:

KTM 390 Adventure

2019 KTM 390 Adventure spied (Image: Bikesocial)

Beginning with a highly-anticipated one, the KTM 390 Adventure which will be the smallest and most affordable adventure motorcycle in the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's lineup. The 390 Adventure will be powered by a 43 hp 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It is styled with inspiration from bigger KTM adventure motorcycles like 1290 Super Adventure. Read more about it here.

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15 (Image courtesy: tmcblog)

Yamaha is expected to launch another 150cc motorcycle in India, which will pretty much be the naked version of the R15 V3.0. The MT-15 will share several parts with the R15 and will be powered by the same the 155cc single-cylinder SOHC engine which makes 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque. (Image courtesy: tmcblog)

Hero XPulse 200T

Hero XPulse 200 XT

The XPulse 200T is based on its adventure sibling XPulse 200. The two will be launched in India in early 2019. Hero XPulse 200T will be powered by the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R - a 198cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 18 bhp and 17 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400 was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan this year. The street naked version of the Ninja 400, the Z400 is powered by the same 399cc parallel-twin engine that makes 44 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It gets design cues from the larger Z series models like the Z900.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

The new Bajaj Dominar will be powered by the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the current model which makes 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm. The new Dominar, however, is likely to get a boost in power. More details on the new Dominar expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned.