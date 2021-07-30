Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

According to a YouGov study, more than half of the pent-up demand for two-wheelers is expected to be fulfilled by the festive season this year.

By:July 30, 2021 2:16 PM

The month of August is looking good for two-wheelers as a host of new products are in the pipeline. We’re listing some of them below including two electric scooters and hope it helps you make a decision if you’d been planning to purchase a two-wheeler. According to a YouGov study, more than half of the pent-up demand for two-wheelers is expected to be fulfilled by the festive season this year. Sales had dropped as many prospective customers had either dropped or pushed back their plans to purchase a scooter or motorcycle. As India recovers from the aftermath of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, the two-wheeler market looks for a hopeful climb as well.

New-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350

The much-awaited 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come based on the same platform as the Meteor 350 and will share its engine with the latter as well. Moreover, the bike would get Tripper navigation system as the Meteor and Himalayan, rotary-styled switches and also, new paint schemes. Prices of the new model will likely start from Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals

With Royal Enfield replaces the older Classic 350 with an updated model, the Signals version will also see an upgrade. Expected to launch in August sometime soon after the Classic 350, the Signals version was spotted during the filming of a promotional video which indicates to a launch soon. Expect a price tag only slightly higher on the Signals compared to the standard Classic.

Simple One

Slated to be priced in a range of Rs 1.1 – 1.2 lakh, Simple Energy’s very first electric scooter claims the highest range in India. Specifications for the Simple One (formerly Mark 2) electric scooter include a 4.8 kWh battery which promises a 240-km range in Eco mode. The top speed is claimed at 100 km/h and 0-50 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Launch on 15th August.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

Ola electric scooter

As revealed by Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola Electric, the electric scooter will have the best under-seat storage in the segment, will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (that should be 150 km on a single full charge). Bookings are already open at Rs 499 and an official launch is expected in August.

BMW C 400 GT

The C 400 GT will be the first scooter that BMW Motorrad launches in India, and also the first which is properly a maxi-scooter. The scooter comes powered by a 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5 hp and 35 Nm of torque. The India-spec model is expected to offer similar figures. The C 400 GT can attain a top speed of 139 kph.

