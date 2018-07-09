Upcoming bikes and scooter launches this month: Most affordable BMW, India’s only maxi scooter & more

July 2018 has a lot of surprises in store for the two-wheeler enthusiasts across India as renowned auto giants like BMW Motorrad and Suzuki are set to launch their all-new products. The biggest auto headline of the month will be made by BMW Motorrad as the German automaker will launch its two most affordable motorcycles namely G 310 R and G 310 GS in the country. The two bikes have been awaited by the customers for two years and were earlier supposed to be launched last year. On the other hand, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) will launch its first maxi-scooter Burgman Street in India. Once launched, the new Suzuki Burgman Street will be the only maxi scooter to go on sale in India at present and the second one after Kinetic Blaze that was discontinued long back. Let's dig into the details of all upcoming two-wheelers that will make their presence felt in India this month.

BMW G 310 R

BMW G 310 R Price: Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom, expected)

BMW G 310 R Launch Date: July 18

The Bavarian automaker's most affordable motorcycle G 310 R is set to register its entry in India on July 18. Powering the BMW G 310 R is a 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and it is the same unit that powers the TVS Apache RR 310. The fuel-injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The BMW G 310 R gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard. The G 310 R is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and will directly compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke.

BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS Price: Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom, expected)

BMW G 310 GS Launch Date: July 18

The BMW G 310 R roadster will be accompanied by G 310 GS that is essentially the adventure tourer version of the former. The BMW G 310 GS gets the same engine as the G 310 R but the inclusion of some bits like a taller windscreen, long travel suspension and luggage panniers make it more off-road friendly. All thanks to this, the BMW G 310 GS will demand at least Rs 50,000 over the price of the G 310 R. That said, the baby BMW ADV is expected to come at a price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will lock horns with Kawasaki Versys X-300.

Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street Price: Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, expected)

Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Date: July 19

Suzuki will launch the Burgman Street in India on July 19, a day after the launch of the BMW 310 twins. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is the same 125cc engine that powers Suzuki's best selling scooter Access 125. The Suzuki Burgman Street gets features like LED headlamps, adjustable footpegs, storage pockets up front and a front disc brake. The new Suzuki Burgman Street will most likely arrive with a price tag of close to Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125.

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero Xtreme 200R Price: Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp silently updated the prices of the Xtreme 200R on its official website for some north-eastern Indian states a few days back. In these states, the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom) and the figures for the remaining states are expected to be announced in the coming days. Powering the Hero Xtreme 200R is a 199.5cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 18 bhp of power and 17 Nm of torque. The Hero Xtreme 200R will be officially launched in India within the next few days and the good part is that it will be the most affordable 200cc motorcycle that one can buy in India, undercutting the price of its prime rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Stay tuned with as we will bring instant updates from these launches in our LIVE blog.