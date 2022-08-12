Upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle spied

The name of the model has not been finalised yet, we can assume that this motorcycle will make its debut in the Indian market possibly this year.

The upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle has been spied on the roads of UK recently , the spy shots are available on the internet, which reveals some interesting new details about the motorcycle. The name of the model has not been finalised yet, we can assume that this motorcycle will make its debut in the Indian market possibly this year.

According to reports, Bajaj and Triumph are likely to name the new motorcycle after Scrambler and Roadster Style. The spy shots leaked showed the Roadster motorcycle in action. It has distinct styling elements usually seen on Triumph motorcycles. The Roadster model will have a single-seat design, while the Scrambler model is likely to get a split seat set-up.

It is a middleweight motorcycle, the overall design, though, has remained the same, with the bodywork, headlight, tail-lamp and mirrors all looking similar to earlier. This test mule also sported a new instrument console with what seems to be a TFT unit.

The entire engine of the motorcycle looks similar from the outside, also there is not any data-logging equipment seen anywhere on this latest mule, while it is much possible that the new motorcycle will come with a single-cylinder engine.

The spotted model is featuring a bigger radiator. This suggests that its engine will be a liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC unit, along with that, the Scrambler has a twin stack exhaust unit. The new motorcycle could also come equipped with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch.

Similar to the new Pulsar 250, the spied motorcycle is expected to feature a round fuel tank and tubular steel frame, according to spy pictures. The bike is expected to be equipped with USD forks, a rear monoshock, and 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

As per the reports, the upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycles will be manufactured at the Indian company’s facility and will be exported globally from India.

We can expect that after the launch, this motorcycle will rival the likes of Royal Enfield, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Yezdi and KTM among other players in the same 300cc segment.