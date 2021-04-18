Upcoming 300cc Harley-Davidson pictures leaked: Most affordable Harley to challenge Royal Enfield 350s

The manufacturer hasn't confirmed the India launch of its most affordable bike but the partnership with Hero MotoCorp certainly gives a ray of hope.

Harley-Davidson’s upcoming 300cc bike that is going to the American bike maker’s most affordable offering has been in the headlines for quite some time now. The said model was meant to be aimed primarily at Asian markets including India and will rival the likes of Royal Enfield 350 range. For this purpose, Harley-Davidson had joined hands with Qianjiang Group (QJ Motors) back in the year 2019 and now very recently, pictures of a 300cc cruiser that looks production-ready have surfaced online, courtesy newmotor.com.cn. The motorcycle in the pictures is the QJ SV300 that basically previews Harley-Davidson’s most budget-friendly cruiser. The said model has been snapped somewhere in China that happens to be the home for Qianjiang Group.

Talking of the design first, the 300cc cruiser has all the ingredients to look modern and classic at the same time. The seat, as you can see, is a short unit and the pillion won’t be super happy sitting on this bike. As one can see in the images, the bike will get upside-down forks upfront along with twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Coming to the side profile, the bike will certainly remind you of a bigger-displacement Harley. Can you name it? Do let us know in the comments.

Upfront, the bike gets a rounded headlamp and this might be an all-LED unit. In terms of prime features, the motorcycle will likely get an all-digital instrument cluster along with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Speaking of powertrain, the SV300 draws power from a 296cc twin-cylinder engine that is good for churning out 30 hp of peak power. The transmission will likely be a five-speed unit. The bike is expected to be globally revealed towards the end of this year.

Talking of the India launch, the arrival isn’t confirmed by the manufacturer as of now. After the company shut down its factory in Haryana, it joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to expand operations and hence, there is still a ray of hope. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel.

