Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

The upcoming QJ Motor Race 250 might not be launched in India anytime soon but here is what all you can expect.

By:May 21, 2021 3:33 PM

 

Chinese-brand QJ Motor that also happens to be Benelli’s parent company is currently busy working on a new 250cc fully-faired bike, better known as the Race 250. The same has been snapped without any camouflage very recently. Look at the picture of the motorcycle and its front fascia will instantly remind you of the respected BMW S1000RR. The dual headlamp section looks menacing and the angular fairing too makes the Race 250 a sporty-looking motorcycle. Moreover, the rear end is sharp and sleek and from some angles, it might remind you of the new Benelli 302R. Speaking of powertrain, the bike is powered by a 249.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27 hp of power and 23 Nm of torque.

Suspension system of this motorcycle comprises of USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The Race 250 comes to a halt with the help of a single disc brake fitted at both ends while an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) will be offered as standard. Moreover, like you must have noticed on many high-end premium bikes, the QJ Motor Race 250 gets a single-sided swingarm. As the bike looks production-ready, it should go on sale internationally very soon.

Speaking of India launch, Benelli in all certainty will launch the new and updated 302R here. In that case, launching the above-mentioned 250cc bike in the country might be a bit tricky given its positioning. However, if it still arrives here, the TVS Apache RR310 and also, the KTM RC390 might get a worthy rival but a lot will depend on the pricing as well. More details on the QJ Motor Race 250 to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Meanwhile, what do you think about the design of this motorcycle? Do let us know!

