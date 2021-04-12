Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350’s instrument cluster detailed in leaked video: India launch soon

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and just like the outgoing model, the new one in all certainty ,will also get both, spoke and alloy wheel options.

The upcoming new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is not a mystery anymore as the bike has been captured by numerous automotive paparazzi in the last few months. The bike is slated to be launched in India in the coming weeks and is clearly going to be the next launch by the Chennai-based manufacturer. Now, very recently, a video is doing rounds on the web that reveals the instrument cluster of the new model. As it was quite obvious, the console looks a lot premium compared to the one on the existing model and packs in more information too. The biggest highlight of this instrumentation is the inclusion of Tripper Navigation that made its debut on the Meteor 350 and is now available on the Himalayan as well.

Watch 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 leaked instrument cluster video:

The said module lets you connect your smartphone to the bike after which you can see the turn-by-turn directions on the small circular coloured screen. Apart from that, one can also see a small digital display that packs in fuel gauge, twin trip meters, odometer and a clock. The layout of the speedometer has also been changed a bit and like most modern-day bikes, the speedo needle takes a full tour and then returns to zero once you switch on the ignition. The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the same J-platform as the Meteor 350 and will share the engine with the latter.

The 349cc motor on the Meteor 350 did impress us with its high level of refinement and cruising abilities that it has to offer and we are expecting similar characteristics on the new Classic as well. Talking of the expected price, the new 2021 model will likely be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the present-day model, the new one in all certainty will also get both, spoke and alloy wheel options.

Video source: Syed Sameer (YouTube), Royal Enfield Facebook Group

