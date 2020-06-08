Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Rapido says that it is mandatory for its captains (driver partners) to install the Government's Aarogya Setu app and adhere to the checklist and declaration, provided by Rapido, before accepting any rides. The bike taxi service will be operational in green and orange zones only and Rapido app also shows containment zones in order to make sure that Captains and customers don't pass by such areas.

During Unlock 1.0, Rapido bike taxi has restarted its operations in around 100 Indian cities. The company says that it has recommenced operations in accordance with the Government’s guidelines for Unlock 1.0. In addition to this, the brand says that it is geared up to ensure the safety and protection of its customers as well as its Captains (driver partners). As the lockdown eases, commuters would be preferring personal mobility and two-wheelers more in the interest of safety against Covid-19 pandemic. During the current situation, bike taxi can be seen as a more open and personalized way for intracity travel compared to other modes of public transport such as cabs, buses, autos and trains. Rapido is taking all safety protocols including use of masks, hairnets, sanitisers and helmets for its captains as well as customers. It is mandatory for Rapido captains to install the Aarogya Setu app and adhere to the checklist and declaration, provided by Rapido, before accepting rides. The said process is done every time a Captain goes online.

As of now, the company says that its bike taxi service will be operational in green and orange zones only. The company is also showing containment zones in its app in order to make sure that Captains and customers don’t pass by such areas. Rapido claims that restarting the operations will bring relief to around 300K Captains (driver partners) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income. Rapido captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitize their bikes at regular intervals.

The pillion seat of the bike is sanitized before on-boarding the customers in addition to wearing mask at all times. As for Helmets, the company is providing customers with mandatory sanitized half helmets before every ride. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

