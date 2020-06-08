Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Rapido says that it is mandatory for its captains (driver partners) to install the Government's Aarogya Setu app and adhere to the checklist and declaration, provided by Rapido, before accepting any rides. The bike taxi service will be operational in green and orange zones only and Rapido app also shows containment zones in order to make sure that Captains and customers don't pass by such areas. 

By:Updated: June 8, 2020 3:52:26 PM

 

During Unlock 1.0, Rapido bike taxi has restarted its operations in around 100 Indian cities. The company says that it has recommenced operations in accordance with the Government’s guidelines for Unlock 1.0.  In addition to this, the brand says that it is geared up to ensure the safety and protection of its customers as well as its Captains (driver partners).  As the lockdown eases, commuters would be preferring personal mobility and two-wheelers more in the interest of safety against Covid-19 pandemic. During the current situation, bike taxi can be seen as a more open and personalized way for intracity travel compared to other modes of public transport such as cabs, buses, autos and trains. Rapido is taking all safety protocols including use of masks, hairnets, sanitisers and helmets for its captains as well as customers. It is mandatory for Rapido captains to install the Aarogya Setu app and adhere to the checklist and declaration, provided by Rapido, before accepting rides. The said process is done every time a Captain goes online.

As of now, the company says that its bike taxi service will be operational in green and orange zones only. The company is also showing containment zones in its app in order to make sure that Captains and customers don’t pass by such areas. Rapido claims that restarting the operations will bring relief to around 300K Captains (driver partners) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income. Rapido captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitize their bikes at regular intervals.

The pillion seat of the bike is sanitized before on-boarding the customers in addition to wearing mask at all times. As for Helmets, the company is providing customers with mandatory sanitized half helmets before every ride. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal