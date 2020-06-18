Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Okinawa electric scooters have found a great acceptance amongst the masses, according to the company. The rising demand for electric scooters has also helped move more units post lockdown.

Okinawa Autotech claims to have sold more than a 1,000 electric scooters in India after the lockdown was partially lifted. Based on the government directions, the brand has re-opened its showrooms and also started production. Out of the 350+ dealers that it had operational before the lockdown, only 70 per cent have been allowed to restart operations. The company claims to have dispatched over 1,200 electric scooters within the first month of restarting operations. Okinawa says that it sanitises its products at the assembly line. These scooters are then sanitised at the dealer level as well. Before delivering the product to the customer, the scooter is again sanitised. At Okinawa dealerships, a thermal screening of the employees as well as customers is done. Currently, Okinawa claims that it is on the top of the sales chart when it comes to selling high-speed electric scooters in India, in FY20. It has crossed 10,000 sales numbers during this period.

Okinawa recently introduced a scooter colour customisation program. This allows one to choose from a wide palette of colours on the Okinawa website. The scooter will then be decked in that livery and sent to the customer. The colour change will be endorsed on the RC and at the same time, will cost around Rs 15,000 over the regular paint and is done by hand. Okinawa MD, Jeetender Sharma said that the demand for Okinawa electric scooters shows that there is a great interest for electric two-wheelers. Post COVID-19, the usage of personal transport will increase and therein lies the benefit of electric two-wheelers. Cheap to own and easy on maintenance. “With the increasing awareness around the economic viability of electric vehicles, we might witness a sharp inclination towards EVs among the buyers”, Sharma was quoted as saying.

In the near future, Okinawa is readying a Revolt-rivaling electric bike. This one will be priced below Rs 1 lakh.

