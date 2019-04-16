Unbelievable Video! Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gives 70 kmpl: Here’s how

Royal Enfield Bullet has a huge fan following especially in India but the reason is surely not its fuel efficiency. Bullet fans across the country love their motorcycles for the thump and stunning retro design that is unmatched by any motorcycle till date. For this reason, a Bullet surely cannot be a motorcycle that can be used conveniently in the food delivery business where fuel efficiency plays an important role. However, a YouTuber that goes by the name Auto Badshah who also doubles up as a full-time food delivery guy has claimed that his Royal Enfield Bullet 350 returns a fuel efficiency of an impressive 70 kmpl.

The YouTuber, in fact, made a proper video in which he demonstrates how it became possible for him to extract such a pleasing fuel efficiency figure from his Bullet. First and foremost, he says that the spark plug of the motorcycle should be in perfect condition as it plays a vital role in enhancing the fuel economy of a bike. After this, the rider fills 100 ml petrol in a beaker and checks the fuel efficiency of the motorcycle in two conditions.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First, he rides the motorcycle at a speed of close to 80 kmpl like a typical Royal Enfield rider. In this case, this bike covers 3.7 km in 100 ml of fuel, thereby offering a fuel economy of 37 kmpl which is almost the same as what ARAI claims for the motorcycle. In the second case, the rider rides his motorcycle uniformly and the speed was kept between 40 to 50 kmpl with no sudden acceleration or braking. This helped the guy achieve a much better fuel efficiency figure and to our surprise, he actually managed to extract 70 kmpl.

Disclaimer - While the video does show that the guy narrating it managed to get an almost impossible fuel economy figure from his Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Express Drives does not take the responsibility of the claim or the truth.

Video Source: Auto Badshah (YouTube)