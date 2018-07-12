Unbelievable Video! 60 + years old man doing motorcycle stunts is cool & uncool at the same time, here’s why

If you are a motorcycle lover, healthy chances are that stunts on two-wheels also grab your attention. While earlier, motorcycle stunts were mostly limited to stunting groups and professionals only, these have now started gaining popularity among the masses. You must have come across multiple videos on the internet that show two-wheeler stunts being performed by people from whom you expect the least. These days one can even see people in some rural areas doing motorcycle stunts and uploading them to the internet. A recent video doing rounds on the internet shows an aged man going nuts on his old TVS Suzuki Max 100 two-stroke motorcycle. We cannot verify the authenticity of this video or the time but it seems genuine and the rider appears to be a senior citizen. At the start of the video, you will be amazed by the man's dancing skills as he not only dances himself while standing on the footpegs of his bike but also makes his motorcycle dance. Furthermore, he greets the passersby by saluting them in the same position.

After that, the man sits on his bike with both legs on one side as if he is sitting on a couch. After a few seconds, he does not hesitate in lying down on the seat of his motorcycle and folding his hands behind his back. As unbelievable as the sight might be, the rider seems to be pulling it off without any problems. Other people on the road, amazed by the old man's stunts can be seen photographing him.

Watch the thrilling video here:

While the video looks exciting, doing such stunts on public roads is dangerous and irresponsible as such acts can not only put you but other people on the roads in danger. Also, the man in the video is not wearing any helmet or any other riding gear which is very dangerous and even a small mistake in such a case can turn out to be fatal. People clicking this rider are also seen not wearing any safety gear and shooting while riding compounds the risk for them further.

There is no denying the fact that such stunts look cool and one gets the feeling of having accomplished something while doing them. However, safety is something that needs to be ensured at all times and riding safely and responsibly has remained and always be the best thing that one can do with his or her two-wheeler. Fortunately, the rider did not have to face any unwanted situation but there are numerous other videos on the internet, which show such careless riders being in unfortunate and painful incidents.

For this reason, Express Drives urges all its readers to ride safely and always wear riding gear while riding as you always need to remember - Someone is waiting for you at home.