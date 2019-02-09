Unbelievable Royal Enfield Thunderbird modification to a massive cruiser

Royal Enfield Thunderbird is one of the very few motorcycles available in India that offer a full-fledged cruiser appeal without hurting your pockets as much as the big wigs. It comes in two engine options - a 350cc and 500cc and slightly sportier version as well called Thunderbird X, which is also available in two engine options. But what if you do want a bigger, fancier looking bike and own a Thunderbird already, Neev Motorcycles can transform it into a fully grown cruiser - like they did with this one.

Folks at Neev Motorcycles have renamed this very Royal Enfield Thunderbird as Parakram. The first thing that catches the eye is of course how huge it looks now but then the unique paint job. I do believe that Parakram has a bit too much going on it, but surely goes with its overall blingy personality.

Moving on, there are there are the Suzuki Intruder-style headlamp casing with two additional lamps on either side. The wheels and tyres have been replaced with big chonky ones and there are additional bits and pieces here and there adding to the design.

For all the modifications to be made, the frame had to be customised and the rear swingarm has been extended as well. The ride height is low maintaining the old-school cruiser appeal that offers a super relaxed riding stance.

The seat is custom built as well and looks like a comfortable place to be. The footpegs have been set forward for additional comfort and handlebars to go with it making for a relaxed riding position. Another notable design feature is the exhaust which is now a twin pipe and gets fins on its ends.

Parakram will definitely be a head turner on the road, especially because Indians love their cruiser style motorcycles. Although, it has me wondering if all the modifications have made the Thunderbird heavier than before as it isn't a lightweight motorcycle to begin with and does that affect performance? In conclusion, however, motorcycle customisation is a reflection of one's own personality and seems people at Neev Motorcycles must have colourful personalities.