Unbelievable discounts on “used” Honda CBR250R, Activa!

The Honda "used" bikes are essentially BS4 bikes that never got sold and hence have now been registered by dealers and their families. A person buying the bike will still get the warranty from the first date of registration.

Honda Two Wheelers India Limited recently launched its Click, Book and Relax campaign. Under this, prospective customers can book a new Honda motorcycle from the comfort of their homes. While it is convenient for those looking to buy new two-wheelers, used bike buyers too have something to look up to. There is another tab that lets users buy a pre-owned Honda two-wheeler. Now, it is quite natural for companies to sell used two-wheelers from their own brand and HMSI has been a pioneer in this aspect, even having separate showrooms for the same. However, in this case, the two-wheelers come with zero kilometres on the odometer. No, the meters haven’t been rolled back but instead a source tells us that these are BS4 vehicles that weren’t sold before April 1, 2020. These “unused” bikes are instead paid for by the dealer/family and registered.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The person buying the motorcycle, on paper, will be the second owner and the warranty has already started basis the first registration. Mechanically, the bikes should be sound but the only thing is that the one buying them will be the second owner and accordingly the resale value will go down. However, the best part is that HMSI recently rolled out an extended warranty program for its BS4 bikes as well. Customers can now claim the additional warranty within 550 days from the first registration of the bike.

Also Read Honda BS4 bike warranty now extendable

For buying a zero kilometres “used” Honda bike, one has to visit the website and submit their name, email and phone number. The model one wants to buy also needs to be selected and the subsequent dealership as well. A dealership representative will get in touch with you. There is one glitch here. While there is a long list of BS4 bikes that Honda has put out, it is not necessary these will be available at the given location. Second bit is none of the big bikes are available for sale and that is a dampner. We checked out a used Honda Shine and were quoted an on-road price of Rs 45,000. Now, that’s a steal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.