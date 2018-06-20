UM to launch two new adventure motorcycles: Hero XPulse rival on cards

UM Motorcycles had announced a few months back that it will enter the adventure bike segment in India. Now, the same seems to be true as the UM DSR-II and Hypersport have been spotted in India very recently. The pictures have been shared by folks at Bikers for Good and the bikes have been snapped at what appears to be one of the company's dealerships. Out of the two recently spied UM Motorcycles, the DSR-II is an adventure tourer while the Hypersport is a Supermoto. Both, the UM Hypersport and DSR-II bikes are expected to get power from a 223cc engine. The two motorcycles will most likely get disc brakes at both ends. However, it is not clear whether these will get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) or not.

UM DSR-II and Hypersport

As one can see in the images, the UM DSR-II gets wired wheels. On the other hand, the upcoming UM Hypersport will come equipped with alloy wheels. The entry-level ADV segment in India is currently on a boom. It all started with the Hero Impulse and the Royal Enfield Himalayan and a few days back, BMW Motorrad gave a good news to the adventure enthusiasts in India by announcing the bookings for its baby ADV - G 310 GS in India. Surely, UM Motorcycles is also looking to grab a share in this space but it will have to see a tough time in front of the biggies.

The upcoming UM DSR-II will primarily lock horns against the likes of Hero XPulse that is set to be launched in India towards the end of this year. Now, what remains to be seen in how UM Motorcycles prices the DSR-II and Hypersport in India and if the figure comes out well, there is a chance that the brand will succeed in creating its impact in the market. More details on the two new UMs expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Bikers For Good