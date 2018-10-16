UM Renegade Sport S & Commando get new colour options: Festive season discounts of up to Rs 10,000

UM Motorcycles has announced festive season offers on its bikes with benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Besides this, the motorcycle manufacturer has also rolled out two new colour options for its best-selling motorcycles - Renegade Sport S and Renegade Commando. The Sport S will now also be available in glossy black and the Commando in a matte black variant. UM Motorcycles is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs 10,000, that includes cash back on Paytm of up to Rs 7,500 and on Droom of up to Rs 7,000.

Both UM Renegade Commando and Sports S are powered by a 280 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 23.46 bhp & 23 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Apart from glossy black and matte black, the Sport S and Commando are also available in three other colour options.

Prices of the UM Renegade Commando start at Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and that of the Renegade Sport S at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The motorcycles compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.

UM Motorcycles launched its Duty range of cruisers during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. The Duty S and Duty Ace are both powered by a 223cc single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed transmission system.

UM Renegade Duty India launch postponed as company tries to overcome reliability, quality issues

The engine produces 16 hp of power and 17 Nm of torque. The price of the new UM Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace are Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The manufacturer also announced its plans to introduce the ABS and Fi version of the two bikes by December 2018.

While deliveries of the Duty range of bikes was to begin in July this year, Express Drives learned last month that UM will begin retail of Duty S and Duty Ace in February 2019. The reason behind the delay is that the manufacturer is working on the engine and rectifying issues reported by owners of previous UM models.