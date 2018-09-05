UM Renegade Duty India launch postponed as company tries to overcome reliability, quality issues

UM Motorcycles showcased its new range of bikes at the Auto Expo 2018 and the company's all-electric cruiser, Renegade Thor took the center stage. Apart from the company's flagship model, the brand also displayed its most affordable motorcycles for India namely Renegade Duty in two variants namely Duty S and Duty Ace. The deliveries of these two bikes were earlier expected to begin by July this year but the same has now been delayed. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that these two motorcycles will now be launched in India by February 2019. The prime reason being, the company is currently busy working on the engine and rectifying the issues that the customers faced with the previous UM models.

Owners of the UM Renegade have been complaining about the build quality and reliability of UM Motorcycles in past. Some have even stated that the panels of the motorcycle start rattling after just a few hundred kilometres that clearly shows that the durability is not at the levels where it should be, both in terms of customer expectations and competitive benchmarking.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

Also, the models showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 didn't have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). In the interest of safety, all newly launched two-wheelers in India having an engine displacement of 125cc and above can't go on sale without the said safety equipment starting April 2018. For this reason, the two bikes will be launched with an ABS early next year.

As already mentioned, the new UM Renegade Duty will be the company's most affordable bike and hence, a lot will depend on its reliability. The new UM Renegade Duty will primarily challenge the likes of Royal Enfield 350s and if the company wants a good share of market share, then it has to make sure that kits upcoming models are trouble-free. With problems already plaguing its previous motorcycles and little to none brand value in the market, any more technical problems for the upcoming motorcycles could spell disaster for the company. The space UM Motorcycles operates in is extremely competitive and with more players set to enter this segment, UM Motorcycles has an uphill task ahead of itself to prevent going the way Mahindra two-wheelers has.

The new UM Renegade Duty and Duty Ace prices in India were announced at the Auto Expo 2018. While the UM Renegade Duty was launched at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh, the Duty Ace came with a price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the addition of an ABS will result in a price hike of the motorcycles and according to our sources, the Renegade Duty range will arrive with a starting price of close to Rs 1.5 lakh (on-road, Delhi).