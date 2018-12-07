UM Renegade Commando Classic carb launched at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh: Cheaper than Fi variant

UM Motorcycles has launched the carbureted variant of the Renegade Commando Classic in India at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The launch comes as a surprise at a time when auto manufacturers are busy launching the Fi variants in order to meet the stringent emission norms. The new carb variant of the UM Renegade Commando Classic has been launched, possibly keeping cost-cutting in mind. Having said that, the new trim costs close to Rs 6,000 lesser than the Fi variant. The new carbureted variant has not been listed on UM India's official website as of now but our dealer sources have confirmed the launch. The new model is expected to reach dealerships in the coming days with deliveries to begin towards the second half of this month.

Powering the new UM Renegade Commando Classic is the same 279cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission that powers the Fi variant. The carbureted engine churns out a lesser power output than the Fi variant at 23.3 bhp while the latter produces 24.8 bhp. The torque remains the same on both at 23 Nm. Apart from this, the new carb variant does not see any mechanical changes.

It is interesting to see that UM Motorcycles has not included an ABS in the update as the safety equipment is getting mandatory for all new two-wheelers in India having an engine displacement of 125cc and above starting April 2019. While one can clearly see that the launch of the new variant aims at cost-cutting, the company will still have to face a lot of heat from the competition. The major threat in our opinion is the newly launched Jawa Motorcycles namely Jawa and Jawa Forty Two that have been priced significantly lower, offer better equipment and of course, bring the iconic heritage with them.

Another obvious threat is Royal Enfield that retails its 350 range of cruisers significantly lower than the price of the Commando Classic carb variant. Now what remains to be seen is whether the launch of the new variant helps the company in improving the sales numbers or not.

