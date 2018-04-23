UM Motorcycles goes Chinese way, copies KTM Duke design for the UM StreetX 250!

UM, Motorcycles has been selling rebranded Chinese motorcycles in India for a while now, and while the company proudly claims their American roots on their website. The company actually has origins in Columbia and chose to ditch their home-country for a more “favourable” world image. They started out their innings in India with rebranded Chinese 250cc cruisers, that have developed a much less than favourable reputation in the course of their existence. Being plagued with lack of quality, engine issues in what has turned into a smorgasbord of issues. However, despite the headline, let's not vilify the Chinese, Land Rover also manufactures in China, and it's unlikely that you might find costs cut in a Chinese manufactured Land Rover. The Chinese have just perfected the process of remaking anything to the price that you ask for, and that’s something that UM motorcycles and only them can dictate.

Their latest venture, a Chinese motorcycle, which is being touted as the XStreet 250X doesn’t just take cues from the Duke 200. Everything from the frame angles and tank profile is almost identical, while other parts like split-seats and tail section might as well have been purchased from a KTM spares dealer and then stickered over, even the trellis frame and faux skid-plate are inspired from the Austrians. Differences if any, can be noted on mechanical components like exhaust muffler, headlight and alloy wheels. And that’s where it gets more interesting, because while the sticker on the tank boldly claims “250” X, the motor is 223cc, single-cylinder motor delivering 16.5hp at 6,600rpm and 19.6Nm of peak torque arrives at 5,100rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

UM, India is yet to announce their the Xstreet 250, although their global website has specs for a 180 cc motorcycle XStreet that looks similar, which they have quite proudly compared to the 160cc Fazer in terms of peak power output (?). If they do launch it in India` like it has been spotted recently one might wonder whether KTM might react to this blatant act of flattery.